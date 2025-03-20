Drag Race bosses break silence on the future of Global All Stars

World of Wonder founders Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato have addressed the future of Drag Race Global All Stars.

Back in August, fans were treated to the first season of the larger-than-life spin-off, where 12 queens from different franchises threw down for the title of ‘Queen of the Mothertucking World’, a grand prize of $200,000 and a spot in the “International Pavilion at the Drag Race Hall of Fame”.

The fierce line-up consisted of: Alyssa Edwards (US), Athena Sorgelikis (Belgium), Eva Le Queen (Philippines), Gala Varo (Mexico), Kitty Scott-Claus (UK), Kween Kong (Down Under), Miranda Lebrão (Brazil), Nehellenia (Italy), Pythia (Canada), Soa de Muse (France), Tessa Testicle (Germany) and Vanity Vain (Sweden).

Aside from its fierce premiere episode, Drag Race Global All Stars received mixed reviews from fans – with some accusing the judges and production of favouring the English-speaking queens.

The season was so controversial that some fans even called for it to not return.

While we still haven’t received an official renewal announcement for Global All Stars season two, Bailey and Barbato recently shared their thoughts on whether the international season will make a comeback.

Speaking to The Playlist, Barbato said: “I mean, hopefully, if our partners don’t do it, I think we might have to do it.

“Yeah. I know that launching Drag Race Phillippines: Slaysian Royale, which is kind of a bit of Vs. [the World], a little bit of All Stars in a new sort of version. So, a specific answer, I don’t know the answer to the question, but there are other versions, and of course, there’s Slaycation season two, which just filmed.”

Despite Bailey and Barbato remaining mum on Drag Race Global All Stars season two, we do know the future of Drag Race UK courtesy of RuPaul.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, in which the drag icon discussed his new memoir The House of Hidden Meanings, he revealed that he “just finished” filming “a couple of seasons” of Drag Race UK “last week”.

RuPaul, who presumably referred to season seven of Drag Race UK and season three of UK vs the World, continued: “And then, in a couple of weeks, I start [filming] season 18 in the US.”

The ‘Blame It On The Edit’ songstress also confirmed that she still has a “lot of fun” filming the franchise, and when asked about retirement, she quipped, “Here’s the thing about show business – you don’t walk away from a job, they escort you off the set.”