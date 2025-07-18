Drag Race: All Stars 10 preview reveals wild card queen returning for the grand finale

The new Drag Race sneak preview has revealed the eliminated queen returning for the All Stars 10 grand finale.

On 17 July, Paramount Plus and WOW Presents Plus shared a sneak peek of this week’s highly anticipated episode, which featured the remaining queens reacting to Mistress Isabelle Brooks’ elimination and the impending Lip Sync Smackdown for the crown.

However, the most gaggworthy moment came at the end of the clip, which revealed the eliminated All Star selected in the special wild-card lottery.

After settling in around the workroom table, the final seven queens began to share their theories on which of their former competitors would be returning for the final lip sync.

Fortunately, they didn’t have to wait long to discover the individual’s identity, thanks to an ominous doorbell ushering in bracket two’s Kerri Colby.

“Karma’s a bitch, but thank god she’s my best,” the beloved talent exclaimed, seemingly referencing Mistress’ elimination.

In a confesisonal, Kerri expressed excitement for her return, exclaiming: “The doll is back. Justice has been served, and the diva won the lottery card, honey. I am ready to come in and slay this competition.”

Naturally, the arrival of the season 14 star gagged the other queens, especially Jorgeous, who said: “I’m kind of gaggy because this bitch probably has a vendetta against me and Mistress for stealing her point in the preliminary round. Karma’s a btich.”

After settling in, Kerri revealed that she was shocked not to see Mistress, before lightly shading Jorgeous for abandoning their Texas girls’ alliance.

While the ladies had a little kiki over their time in bracket two, Kerri exclaimed in an additional confessional that she was over the betrayal and focused on winning the final lip sync.

Towards the end of the clip, Ru revealed that the queens would be taking part in Rate-A-Queen: All Stars edition, adding that their choices will impact who they compete against in the lip sync smackdown.

Since the release of the clip, fans have flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Kerri’s return and that final twist.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote: “Miss Karma is THAT GIRL! She did what needed to be done!”

Another viewer on Drag Race Reddit commented: “Honestly. Do it. I dare you. I f**king dare you to crown a wild-card returning queen. Bringing someone back for just a finale episode is just a wild choice.”

A third fan on Bluesky added: “I feel like the competition is starting to heat up.”

The grand finale of Drag Race All Stars 10 will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US and WOW Presents Plus internationally on 18 July.

