“Diva down!”: Bosco suspended from X after impersonating Drag Race account

Bosco has been banned from X/Twitter after doing a campy and hilarious Drag Race impersonation.

On 18 July, fans will finally be treated to the season finale of Drag Race All Stars 10.

After weeks of demolishing the competition, the final batch of queens –Bosco, Aja, Irene the Alien, Jorgeous, Ginger Minj, Daya Betty, and Lydia Butthole Kollins– will be tasked with taking part in the Lip Sync Smackdown for the crown.

In light of the upcoming finale, Bosco took to her X profile to do some light-hearted trolling by impersonating the official RuPaul’s Drag Race account, changing her name and photo to match the former.

The 32-year-old talent then uploaded several campy tweets, including one promoting the finale but with a twist.

“This season, anything is possible! For the first time in Drag Race #HERstory, we have given RuPaul a gun. Tune in for the finale of All Stars 10 this Friday ONLY on Paramount Plus #whyitgottabestrapped,” she wrote.

In another tweet, Bosco did some cheeky self-promotion, tweeting: “We want to know. Are you #TeamBosco? Let us know in the comments below.

Under the hilarious disguise of her RuPaul’s Drag Race name change, the beloved talent went on to troll her sister Denali, who commented “lolllllll” under one of the aforementioned posts.

“You were eliminated! But your voice still matters. Are you #TeamBosco??? Let us know in the comments below,” she tweeted.

Bosco also delivered a string of cheeky responses to a fan who wrote, “Honestly, it depends” to her tweet asking if people were #TeamBosco

“That’s f**king stupid! Comment #TeamBosco in the comments below,” she wrote.

When the user replied, ‘you’re so funny please don’t go bald,’ Bosco tweeted: “Comment #TeamBosco in the comments below to support her hairline.”

Lastly, Bosco called out Monét X Change and Sapphira Cristál for critiquing her singing voice on The Pit Stop, joking that they were suspended from the YouTube recap show.

“These comments are not in line with our views or values. These comments from Monét were especially concerning, because while she is a professionally trained singer, she has previously sounded #bad during her own losing talent show number in the past,” she wrote. “All Stars 10 is NOW STREAMING on Paramount Plus.”

Due to Bosco technically violating X’s policies regarding impersonations and fake personas, her account was swiftly taken down.

However, Drag Race fans have shared their hilarious reactions to Bosco’s antics by uploading screenshots of her tweets and calling on X to “#freebosco.”

One fan wrote: “Bosco sacrificed her account for us she’s like our jesus christ, for that we need to use the hashtag #TeamBosco because it was her last wish.”

Another fan joked: “THEY BANNED BOSCO’S TWITTER BC SHE IMPERSONATED THE DRAG RACE ACCOUNT LMAOOOOOO.”

A third Drag Race enthusiast tweeted: “They gotta crown Bosco now as compensation for sniping her account.”

Even some of Bosco’s Drag Race peers have commented on her X suspension, with season 17 star Suzie Toot writing: “rest in peace Bosco’s Twitter. It was worth it.

Denali tweeted. “Boscooooo noooo,” with Jan replying: “sick to my f**king stomach.”

While Bosco is no longer on the platform, she isn’t letting it get her down. On Instagram, she reposted a story from Cameo, which read, “free bosco” alongside the caption: “Loooool.”

The Seattle-based queen also re-shared news coverage of her suspension, writing on one of her stories: “Slow news day”

As many of her fans and sisters have stated… #freebosco.

Drag Race All Stars 10 is available to stream on Paramount+ + in the US and WOW Presents Plus for international territories.