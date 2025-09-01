Colman Domingo shuts down backlash over drag character in Sabrina Carpenter’s video

Colman Domingo’s iconic drag turn in Sabrina Carpenter’s new music video has the usual anti-LGBTQIA+ crowd fuming – and he couldn’t care less.

On 29 August, Carpenter unleashed full-blown queer mayhem with the music video for her glittering disco anthem ‘Tears’, serving up homages to various horror classics – most notably The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Playing Susan Sarandon’s heroine Janet, the Grammy winner arrives at a sinister house in the middle of nowhere, where she’s welcomed by Domingo’s deliciously camp Dr. Frank-N-Furter and a swarm of eccentric queer misfits.

While fans and critics largely showered the video with overwhelming acclaim, it was met with contempt from the conservative, heteronormative brigade that can’t seem to comprehend fun (so shocking!).

One disgruntled viewer on Twitter/X threw a strop, dismissing Domingo’s drag makeover as “bulls**t”. Domingo, however, brushed it off with peak nonchalance: “Calm down brother.”

“It’s a character. Like all the characters I play,” the Oscar responded. “Enjoy the video and the fun that it possesses. Dance it out! It ain’t that deep.”

Domingo then dropped RuPaul’s iconic mantra — “We’re all born naked and the rest is drag” — before adding, laughing emoji included: “Suits, t-shirts, dresses. All drag.”

The Euphoria star’s response was met with praise from fans, with comments ranging from “this is poetry!” to “everything you do is iconic they can’t handle it” and “speak on it, zaddy!”

Ahead of the video’s release, Domingo said it was “about to break the internet” – true – and shared the viral slogan in support of trans women: “Protect all the dolls.”

Carpenter later gushed over her experience filming with the actor, calling him “truly incomparable, magnetic and fantastic,” adding: “Wish we were still dancing in the street at 4am.”

Following its release, ‘Tears’ debuted at number-one on the Global Spotify chart with 9.29 million streams, becoming the biggest debut for a female artist this year.

Its accompanying album, Man’s Best Friend, is out now.

Watch the music video for ‘Tears’ below.