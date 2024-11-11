“Can’t wait to keep evolving”: Drag Race icon seemingly announces retirement from drag

LaLa Ri has seemingly announced the end of her drag era.

Back in 2020, Drag Race fans were introduced to the ‘LaLa Ri Experience’ when the Atlanta-based talent strutted into the workroom for season 13.

During her time in the competition, LaLa captivated both the viewers and the judges’ panel with her loving personality, dazzling comedic skills and showstopping runway outfits – who could forget her campy Bag Ball ‘Eleganza’ ensemble?

The talented performer garnered even more praise during her triumphant return in All Stars 8, where she took home the title of Queen of the Fame Game and $60,000.

However, despite her massive success, LaLa recently announced plans to start a new era of the ‘LaLa Ri Experience’ outside the drag sphere.

The 34-year-old revealed the news in a heartwarming Instagram post, which included a video of her performing her track ‘Bad Bitch Tip.’

“This moment. Bad B**** Tip is hands-down my favourite song to perform! Stepping into this new chapter has been such a wild and thrilling ride,” she wrote.

“I may be leaving drag behind, but trust me, The LaLa Ri Experience is still very much alive and serving! Can’t wait to keep evolving and giving y’all even more.”

Of course, LaLa’s surprising announcement has resulted in varying responses from her dedicated fans.

“So excited for your new chapter!” one person on Twitter/X wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “Hold up. Leaving the WHAT behind?! Omg. What I miiisssss”

A third fan on Reddit added: “She’s focusing on her music. I live in Winchester, VA, and our big pride event is in October. LaLa headlined our event this year, and she announced that she was leaving drag for that reason.”

LaLa isn’t the first Drag Race star to step away from the beloved art form.

Back in 2023, season 15 stars Princess Poppy and Anetra both announced extended leaves.

Trixie Mattel also embarked on a “three or four-month sabbatical” from drag between July and October.

As of this writing, LaLa has yet to confirm if her drag departure will be permanent or temporary.

Either way, we can’t wait to see what she has planned for the new era of the ‘LaLa Ri Experience.’