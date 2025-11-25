All aboard! RuPaul’s new Drag Race film receives fierce title and release date

Drop everything, divas! We finally have a title and release date for the upcoming Drag Race film.

Back in September, it was announced that RuPaul would be headlining a new action-comedy set in the universe of his beloved and long-running Drag Race series.

Over the last few weeks, fans have been eager for more information about the dragtastic project, specifically regarding its release date and title.

Fortunately, The Hollywood Reporter finally answered all of our questions on 25 November, revealing that the Adam Shankman film is titled STOP! THAT! TRAIN!.

The news outlet also revealed that the highly anticipated comedy will be heading to North American cinemas on 29 May 2026.

As of this writing, an international release date has not been announced. However, it was previously reported that Universal Pictures Content Group had secured the international rights to the feature.

In addition to Mama Ru, STOP! THAT! TRAIN! will feature an all-star cast full of beloved Drag Race talent, including Monét X Change, Latrice Royale, Jujubee, Ginger Minj, Symone, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Marcia Marcia Marcia.

In a statement to the aforementioned news outlet, Shankman gushed about his filming process for the project.

“I’ve had the greatest time shooting STOP! THAT! TRAIN! with some of the most hilarious and game people out there, and we can’t wait to bring it to audiences nationwide next May,” he exclaimed.

“I know I’ve needed to laugh now more than ever, and if you’re not howling during this one, I’m pretty sure you’re made of coal and possibly a descendant of the Grinch family!”

STOP! THAT! TRAIN! will follow Tess (Ginger) and DeeDee (Jujubee), two best friends and train stewardesses who leave their “dreary shifts on the Stank Rail” to work aboard the Glamazonian Express.

The official synopsis adds: “When a catastrophic ‘Stromganza’ threatens to derail the high-speed train and crash it into Los Angeles, the duo in coach must join forces with the snobby first-class attendants — and President Gagwell (RuPaul) — to save the day.”

World of Wonder, the production company behind the Drag Race franchise, is producing the film alongside Bleecker Street. RuPaul, Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell and Shankman will also serve as producers.

Stay tuned for more information regarding STOP! THAT! TRAIN!