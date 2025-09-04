Zeus Network star and social media icon Rolling Ray dies, aged 28

Reality TV star Rolling Ray has sadly passed away.

The beloved social media influencer, whose real name is Raymond Harper, died on Wednesday (3 September), two days before his 29th birthday.

Ray’s mother confirmed the tragic news to TMZ and in a statement posted on her private Facebook account, per lovebscott.

“It is with a heavy heart that I let you all know that my son, Ray Ray [iamrollingray], has gone home to be with the Lord,” she wrote.

“I thank everyone who has called or texted. This is going to be a long road. Please pray for us as we push forward to lay him to rest. Only God knows.”

With over 450,000 followers on Instagram, Ray gained praise for his bold and unapologetic personality, resulting in numerous viral moments that established him as a LGBTQIA+ social media icon.

In addition to popularising the catchphrase “purrr”, the late 28-year-old cultivated an unforgettable presence in the reality TV universe, appearing on Divorce Court, Catfish: Trolls, and Bobby I Love You, Purrr.

Since the news was announced, tributes have poured in honouring Ray’s life and impact.

Zeus Network, who worked with Ray on several shows, wrote on Instagram: “Gone way too soon. Rest in Peace to the BIG-hearted, most raw, & real FRIEND & Zeus star Raymond Harper aka @iamrollingray. Your laughter, light & loving spirit will live on FOREVER.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Zeus Network (@thezeusnetwork)

Cardi B echoed similar sentiments in a post on X/Twitter: “Rolling Ray was a menace lmaoo… but he changed so much and became so positive. I know that soul made it to heaven… You will truly be missed, Big PURRR!!!”

Ray’s I Love You Bobby, Purrr co-star, Bobby Lytes, added: “Damn. I tried to wait this one out, praying it was another rumour. Rest in Peace, the most famous boy in a wheelchair.

“We came together and showed the world how two different people from 2 separate paths in life can put hate aside and create magic. You are loved all over the world, and you will be missed dearly. Spread your wings and fly, my iconic friend, Rolling Ray.”

Fans also flocked to social media to celebrate Ray’s iconic life, with many resharing some of their favourite clips of the young talent.

“RIP Rolling Ray. Favorite clip, him in the streets on the front lines during the BLM protests,” one X/Twitter user wrote.

Another fan tweeted: “Rolling Ray vs Meatball was peak pandemic! We will miss you, Ray. ‘Aw, why you was coming for me, Meatball?'”

A third person added: “Rolling Ray got us through quarantine. This screen recording is from Feb 2020. Oh my gosh, I’m so sadddddd.”

As of this writing, a cause of death has not been revealed.