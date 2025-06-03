“You have such a great body”: Pedro Pascal flirting with Chris Evans is everything

Pedro Pascal got flirty with Chris Evans in a new interview, and fans (including us) are swooning.

On 13 June, romantic comedy enthusiasts will be treated to Celine Song’s highly anticipated film The Materialists.

Set in New York City, the movie follows a young and successful matchmaker named Lucy (Dakota Johnson), who ends up finding herself in a complicated love triangle between her “perfect match,” Harry Castillo (Pascal) and her imperfect ex “John (Evans).

With the release right around the corner, the film’s attractive trio of stars sat down with LADbible Entertainment to play a cheeky game of Would You Rather?

First up, the group was asked whether they would rather be 15 minutes late or 45 minutes early for everything. While Evans was quick to select 45 minutes early, Johnson and Pascal went down the 15-minute late route, with the latter jokingly asking the former what he would do for “45 f**king minutes.”

When asked if they would have a mouthful of bees or one bee in the butt, the threesome unanimously chose the latter, while Johnson added that she had come up with that scenario on a separate occasion.

For the third question, things took a flirtatious turn between Pascal and Evans when the interviewer gave them the option of either being constantly itchy while wearing clothes or being constantly itchy while naked.

“I think I would rather be itchy naked. I’ve got too many things to do when I’m wearing clothes,” Evans exclaimed.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Pascal was flabbergasted by the Captain America star’s answer, arguing that “our natural state is without clothing.”

“You’re willing to compromise, and I’m not even a nudist or anything,” he continued, adding that Evans has “such a great body.”

In response, the bashful Knives Out star chuckled before stating, “Oh, Pedro.”

Towards the end of their answer, Pascal joked that they would never see Evans’ body again, before the latter quipped, “Well, you can all help itch it.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for the adorable moment to go viral on the internet, with one X/Twitter user writing: “Not Pedro Pascal making Chris Evans giggle and blush like a schoolgirl.”

Another Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal enthusiast tweeted: “Need them to make out with me.”

A third fan commented: “Every video I’ve seen of this press junket has been nothing but Chris and Pedro flirting with each other.”

Check out the latest trailer for The Materialists below.