“You are loved”: Jennifer Love Hewitt sends heartfelt message to LGBTQ+ fans

Jennifer Love Hewitt has shown her support for her LGBTQIA+ fans in a new interview.

On 18 July, the beloved 9-1-1 star made her highly anticipated return to the I Know What You Did Summer franchise, reprising her iconic role as Julie James in the new legacy sequel.

Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film follows five friends who “inadvertently cause a deadly car accident.” However, instead of going to the authorities, the group make a pact to take the tragic incident to the grave.

The official synopsis reads: “A year later, their past comes back to haunt them and they’re forced to confront a horrifying truth: someone knows what they did last summer…and is hell-bent on revenge. As one by one the friends are stalked by a killer, they discover this has happened before, and they turn to two survivors of the legendary Southport Massacre of 1997 for help.”

In light of the slasher film’s release, Hewitt opened up to Out about all things I Know What You Did Last Summer, including bringing to life her iconic “What are you waiting for?” line in the 1997 original.

“I scream it at my children to finish their homework. I have to be honest. [while filming], I was like, ‘Why am I screaming in the street, turning around? and ‘Can they see down my shirt?’ The camera angle was high!,” she revealed.

“It was really great. At 18, I was in my head about it. But when I saw it for the first time in theaters, I liked the moment. It has literally followed me my whole life.”

The Ghost Whisperer star also shared a heartfelt message to her LGBTQIA+ fans who have supported her throughout the years.

“Oh my gosh! First of all, my deepest gratitude for keeping Julie James alive, well, thriving, and celebrated, and I cannot thank you enough,” she told the publication.

“I would want to share, especially in this climate we’re in, that you’re loved. You are celebrated, not for who people want you to be, but for who you are. I am here, and I am always celebrating you the way that you celebrate me. I hope you feel my love.”

When asked how she feels about being dubbed a ‘scream queen queer icon,’ the beloved talent exclaimed that it was “the greatest compliment in the entire world.”

“I love to see people celebrating that Julie James is coming back. They are the loudest and greatest fans ever. I just really appreciate it,” she added.

In addition to Hewitt, the new I Know What You Did Last Summer film stars Madelyn Cline (Outer Banks), Chase Sui Wonders (Bodies Bodies Bodies), Jonah Hauer-King (The Little Mermaid), Tryiq Withers (Atlanta), Sarah Pidgeon (Lazareth) and Freddie Prinze Jr reprising his role as Ray from the original.

Check out the trailer below.