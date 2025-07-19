WNBA star Paige Bueckers confirms relationship with fellow basketball star Azzi Fudd

Paige Bueckers has confirmed her relationship with Azzi Fudd, and fans are going wild.

Over the last few months, the two basketball stars and former UConn teammates have kept the internet buzzing due to their rumoured romantic relationship.

Despite being known for having a close friendship, fans began to speculate that they were more than just friends due to an array of cheeky interactions, such as Bueckers seemingly thirsting over Fudd’s ESPY red carpet photo on Instagram.

Other instances include them being spotted holding hands after Bueckers’ Dallas Wings away game, and Fudd having a phone case that read “Paige Bueckers’ Girlfriend.”

While the two athletes have remained coy on the matter, that all changed when Bueckers seemingly confirmed their relationship while attending the 2025 WNBA All Star event.

During an interview with WAG Talk, the 23-year-old athlete was asked to play a quick-fire round of “How well do you know your D1 athlete girlfriend?”

After agreeing, Beuckers answered an array of questions, such as which high school her D1 athlete girlfriend attended (St Johns), the year she won Gatorade Player of the Year (2019), her ranking in the class of 2021 (#1), the slogan on her mom’s t-shirt at the national championship game (Had to be Fudd around and find out), and lastly, the name of her D1 girlfriend.

Of course, it didn’t take long for fans to flock to the comment section to express their excitement over wholesome news.

“THIS JUST MADE MY WHOLE YEAR OMG I LOVE PAIGE AND AZZI SO MUCH. NOW WE NEED AZZI NEXT TO KNOW WHO WILL HAVE A BETTER SCORE,” one person wrote.

Another Pazzi enthusiast commented: “THERE IS LITERALLY NOTHING TO DENY ANYMORE!!!!!!!!!”

A third fan added: “NEVER IN MY WILDEST DREAMS DID I DARE TO DREAM OF THIS.”

A day after revealing Fudd as her girlfriend, Bueckers joked with PEOPLE that her WAG Talk interview was “a set-up.”

“I didn’t mean for that to happen, and here we are,” she told the news outlet. “We haven’t officially announced anything, but it’s just stuff has been happening that has it out there. So, it is what it is.”

Congratulations are in order for Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd.