Wicked’s Marissa Bode responds to “deeply uncomfortable” jokes about Nessarose’s disability

Marissa Bode has shared a statement in response to the insensitive jokes about her Wicked character’s disability.

On 22 November, moviegoers worldwide were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved musical.

Directed by Jon M Chu, Wicked: Part One dives into the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp, a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared due to her green skin, and Galinda Upland, a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

The synopsis reads: “The two meet as students at Shiz University in the fantastical Land of Oz and forge an unlikely but profound friendship. Following an encounter with The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, their friendship reaches a crossroads, and their lives take very different paths.

Since its release, Wicked: Part One has received unanimous acclaim from critics and viewers, who have lauded the cast performances – especially Erivo and Grande – musical numbers and special effects.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the record-breaking blockbuster has also gone viral on social media, with many viewers expressing their love for the film and its characters through videos and memes.

However, the various Wicked posts haven’t all been positive -specifically regarding the character of Nessarose – played by Bode – and her disability.

On 29 November, Bode took to her TikTok account to respond to the harmful memes and “jokes” that have circulated on social media.

“It’s basically been a week since Wicked came out. Exciting. I’ve loved seeing people’s reactions. All the love for the movie, I mean, I’m a fan, obviously,” she said at the start of her video.

#nessa ♬ original sound – Marissa @marissa_edob Representation is important but that’s not the only thing that will save the disabled community. I need a lot of y’all (non-disabled people) to do the work. To dissect and unlearn your own ableism. Listen to disabled people. Follow other disabled people outside of just me. Read up on the disability rights movement/watch the documentary Crip Camp! I understand no one likes feeling like they’re being scolded. But true progress never comes with comfort. And that’s ok. #wicked

“But there’s something that’s made me a bit uncomfortable, and as somebody who’s disabled with the platform, I just wanted to talk about it really quick.”

Bode then went on to say that it was “absolutely okay” not to like a fictional character, and while she may not share the same feelings about Nessa, having different opinions on who is “truly wicked” is what makes Wicked the musical beautiful.

She added that she was a “deeply unserious person” who enjoyed the “little jokey joke” like the house jokes since the basis is fictional.

“Jokes about Nessa’s actions, personality, silly goofy because she herself is fictional. That being said, aggressive comments and “jokes” about Nessa’s disability itself are deeply uncomfortable because disability is not fictional,” she continued.

“At the end of the day, me, Marissa, the person that is still disabled and in a wheelchair, and so it is simply a low-hanging fruit that too many of you are comfortable taking.”

Bode went on to discuss the hateful comments she received from social media users, telling her to “stand up for herself” or “I guess you can’t stand him.”

“These comments are not original. And when these “jokes” are being made by non-disabled strangers with a punchline of not being able to walk, it very much feels like laughing at rather than laughing with,” she added.

Towards the end of her video, Bode encouraged fans and social media users to listen and understand one another.

Shortly after uploading her post, thousands of fans flocked to her comment section to share supportive messages.

“‘Low hanging fruit that too many of you comfortable taking’ well said, and applies to so much of today’s internet use,” one fan wrote.

Another fan added: “You did this so professionally, and I’m so sorry there are such cruel people on this planet.”

A third fan added: “THANK YOU!!! I keep seeing those jokes, and as someone in a wheelchair, it makes me so uncomfy. Thank you for being so vocal about this! Much love to you, girl.”

