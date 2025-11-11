Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey reflects on the impact Brokeback Mountain had on him as a teenager

Jonthan Bailey has opened up about the impact Brokeback Mountain had on him and his studies in a new interview.

Back in 2005, moviegoers were treated to the critically acclaimed drama directed by Ang Lee.

Based on the 1997 short story by Annie Proulx, Brokeback Mountain follows Ennis Del Mar (Heath Ledger) and Jack Twist (Jake Gyllenhaal), two star-crossed cowboys navigating a forbidden romance in the American West during the 1960s.

Following its release, Brokeback Mountain received universal acclaim and won three Academy Awards — including Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay — and earned acting nominations for Ledger, Gyllenhaal, and Michelle Williams.

The film has also been credited as a turning point for LGBTQIA+ representation in mainstream media.

In a recent interview with Esquire, Bailey reflected on the impact Brokeback Mountain had on him as a teenager, revealing that he wrote a dissertation about it while attending Magdalen College School for sixth form.

“For my dissertation, I started writing about the representation of Hutus and Tutsis in films about the Rwandan genocide. Then Brokeback Mountain came out. I can’t remember if I just wanted a reason to go back 10 more times to see it, but I was completely activated,” he explained to the publication.

Bailey went on to say that he approached his teacher and mentor, Dr David Brunton, about switching his original dissertation idea to exploring “the representation of homosexuality” in Brokeback Mountain.

“I remember coming to [my teacher Dr David Brunton] and saying, ‘I want to do this. And he said, ‘Do you know what? I think you’re on to something.’ I got a very good mark on that fastidiously researched essay.”

The topic of Brokeback Mountain initially came up after the news outlet asked Bailey who his male role models were growing up, prompting him to name his teacher, Dr David Brunton.

“[He] saw me for who I was. I had 16 periods with him a week. He was just the most incredible, inspiring person,” he revealed.

After sharing another wholesome story about his bond with Dr Brunton, Bailey revealed that the former had tragically taken his own life during his gap year.

“It was so upsetting and confusing. He was such a huge part of my life, and I was lucky to be taught by him. I have to retrofit this person who was clearly struggling with their mental health,” he said. “It felt like a very sort of formative and bruising time.”

Towards the end of his statement, Bailey revealed the impact that Dr Brunton had on his life and career.

“I think about him a lot. I think about the fact that we studied Othello at school, and he would always ask me to read with him. Then I ended up acting in Othello at the National [Theatre], which I regard as my sort of breakthrough role,” he added.

“I felt so prepped for the audition because of the extraordinary time I’d had with him. So, to then play Cassio in Othello… that was really amazing.”

Bailey’s recent interview comes days after he made history as PEOPLE Magazine’s first-ever out gay Sexiest Man Alive.

In an accompanying interview, which was conducted before the magazine’s release, the Fellow Travelers star gushed about securing the coveted title, describing it as “a huge honour.”

“Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” he told the publication.

To read about Brokeback Mountain’s continued impact on queer cinema, click here. If you’re jonesing for more Jonathan Bailey content, click here.