Wicked star Cynthia Erivo to play Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar

Cynthia Erivo has been cast as Jesus Christ in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s production of Jesus Christ Superstar.

Playing at the Hollywood Bowl between 1 and 3 August, Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo will direct and choreograph, while Stephen Oremus (also a Tony winner!) will serve as musical director and conductor.

Erivo, who previously starred as Mary Magdalene in an all-female version in 2020, celebrated the news on Instagram as she wrote: “Just a little busy this summer, can’t wait.”

Jesus Christ Superstar was first released as a concept album in 1970. Its popularity paved the way for a Broadway debut in 1971, and it enjoyed an impressive eight-year run in London from 1972 to 1980, where it held the record for the longest-running West End musical at the time. (The record was later surpassed by Cats in 1989.)

The rock opera focuses on the last weeks of Jesus Christ’s life, from his entry into Jerusalem to his crucifixion. It places particular emphasis on Judas and his growing disillusionment with Jesus’ rise to fame and his internal conflict over his betrayal.

A post from Broadway World announcing Erivo’s casting was celebrated by stage legends such as Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Samantha Pauly and fellow Wicked alum Kristen Chenoweth.

Erivo is currently nominated for Best Actress at the 97th Academy Awards for her performance as Elphaba in Jon M. Chu’s lauded adaptation of Wicked. If she wins, she will become the youngest ever performer to win the EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony).

The musical fantasy earned an additional nine nominations including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande, who succeeded Chenoweth as Glinda.

Wicked’s sequel, subtitled For Good, is due for release on 21 November and will see the return of Erivo and Grande, as well as Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq Woodsman, Marissa Bode as Nessarose Thropp, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

