“You’re the only friend I’ve ever had”: The trailer for Wicked: For Good is here, and we are weeping

Grab your tissues, Ozians! The first heartwrenching and magical trailer for Wicked: For Good has finally arrived.

Based on Act Two of the beloved stage musical, the film will explore the estranged friendship between Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) after the former reclaimed her power and rebelled against the Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

With the Grimmerie in her possession, Elphaba is determined to expose the Wizard’s lies and fight for the freedom of Oz’s animals. However, due to Madame Morrible’s (Michelle Yeoh) slanderous statements at the end of Wicked Part One, Elphaba has become a social pariah and is dubbed ‘The Wicked Witch of the West.’

At the same time, Glinda has become the “glamourous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz,” which has her living in the Emerald City palace and serving as the friendly spokesperson and defender of the Wizard’s reign.

The official synopsis reads: “As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

“As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.”

In addition to the aforementioned talent, Wicked: For Good will see the return of Bowen Yang as Pfannee, Bronwyn James as ShenShen and Sharon D. Clarke as the voice of Elphaba’s childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

At the start of the dazzling trailer, Glinda is standing in her luxurious apartment wearing a white wedding dress. When the windows begin to crack, she runs outside to the balcony, exclaiming, “Elphaba Thropp, I know you’re out here. Just come in before the monkeys spot you.”

The trailer then transitions to Elphaba walking into her hideout and performing magic from the Grimmerie while ‘No Good Deed’ plays in the background.

“There’s no going back. This is between us, the Wizard and I,” Elphaba exclaims.

Meanwhile, the villainous and tornado-conjuring Madam Morrible expresses her confidence in capturing Elphaba, exclaiming: “The wicked witch can’t allude us forever. Not with Prince Fieyro and his squadron hot on her tail.”

The trailer also includes glimpses of Glinda and Fiyero’s wedding, Elphaba leading the flying monkeys to battle, and the introduction of Dorothy Gale, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man, and the Scarecrow.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for Wicked: For Good, with the film scheduled to hit cinemas on 21 November.

Check out the full trailer below.

