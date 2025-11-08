Wicked: For Good star Jonathan Bailey responds to fans casting him as Batman

Jonathan Bailey has addressed those Batman fan castings, and we now need to see him play Bruce Wayne immediately

It’s no secret that the last few years have been very good to the beloved British talent.

After becoming a global sensation in 2020 for his role as Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s Regency-era series Bridgerton, Bailey’s star has skyrocketed within the Hollywood sphere.

In just five years, the 37-year-old talent has earned universal acclaim for performances as Timothy Laughlin in Fellow Travelers (2023), Fiyero in Wicked (2024), and, most recently, Dr. Henry Loomis in Jurassic World Rebirth (2025), all of which have cemented his status as the most popular and sought-after openly gay leading man.

While appearing on The Tonight Show, Bailey reflected on his career and newly minted Sexiest Man Alive cover, with host Jimmy Fallon praising him for being able to “do it all.”

“After seeing Wicked and then seeing Jurassic World, I’m like this guy can do everything. You’re phenomenal,” the late-night host added.

Fallon also addressed the growing number of social media fan castings, calling for Bailey to be cast as the iconic Batman/Bruce Wayne in the DCU’s Brave and the Bold film.

When asked if he would ever consider portraying The Dark Knight, the Crashing star said he wasn’t opposed to the idea.

“Would I do Batman? I mean, James Gunn… listen, I grew up with Val Kilmer, George Clooney, obviously Christian Bale, Robert Pattinson,” he said.

“It’s a legacy, and I think James Gunn is amazing. Who knows? Who knows what the next Jimmy Fallon appearance [will reveal].”

Over the last few months, there has been an uptick in fans calling for James Gunn to cast Bailey as Batman, especially since a new Batman project is currently in the works at DC Studios.

For context, Robert Pattinson is set to reprise his role as Bruce Wayne in the highly anticipated sequel to 2022’s The Batman. However, the Matt Reeves-directed film is part of the studio’s Elseworlds sector, not Gunn’s mainline continuity – which includes the David Corenswet-led Superman.

“I will die on the hill. Jonathan Bailey would make a great Batman,” one person on X/Twitter wrote.

Another DC enthusiast echoed similar sentiments and even added fellow gay actor Lee Pace into the mix, tweeting: “The only two men that could play Batman and come even remotely close to having that sort of Gregory Peck-esque presence nowadays are Jonathan Bailey and Lee Pace.”

A third fan added: “I’m not kidding in the slightest. If Jonathan Bailey gets cast as Batman, I’ll sell my soul to James Gunn. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE.”

While we manifest Bailey as the DCU’s Batman, the handsome talent has given us plenty of content to consume in the meantime.

On 4 November, the Emmy-nominated actor made history as PEOPLE Magazine’s first-ever out gay Sexiest Man Alive.

In an accompanying interview conducted before the magazine’s release, Bailey reflected on securing the coveted title, describing it as “a huge honour.”

“Obviously, I’m incredibly flattered. And it’s completely absurd. It’s been a secret, so I’m quite excited for some friends and family to find out,” he told the publication.

In addition to his rightful crowning as Sexiest Man Alive, Bailey is gearing up to reprise his role as Prince Fiyero in Wicked: For Good, the grand finale of Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation.

Crossing our fingers that the Bailey x Batman fan castings come true.