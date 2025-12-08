Wicked: For Good star Cynthia Erivo makes Golden Globes history with second nomination

Cynthia Erivo has made Golden Globe history with her latest nomination.

On 8 December, it was announced that the beloved talent scored a Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nod for her stellar performance as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good.

The incredible feat makes her the first Black woman to be nominated in the category twice. Erivo previously earned the same nomination for 2024’s Wicked.

Shortly after the news was announced, the Grammy-winning artist celebrated the exciting news via her Instagram story.

“WOW! What lovely news to receive live from the rehearsal room of @draculawestend. It’s an honour to be nominated once again for this film. It has been a beautiful journey to play this character, and this is the cherry on top,” she wrote.

“This entire journey could never have been possible without the wonderful leadership of my brother and glorious director John M Chu, and producer extraordinare everyone could only wish for, Mare Platt.”

In an additional statement to Deadline, Erivo emphasised the importance of ensuring this historic accomplishment doesn’t stop with her.

“It’s amazing, but also let’s make sure that it doesn’t stay that way. Let’s make sure that more Black women are nominated in this category [Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy]. Being the first is always wonderful, but let’s make sure I’m not the last,” she exclaimed.

Erivo’s Wicked co-star Ariana Grande also landed a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture.

This is also a historic achievement for Grande, who, alongside Erivo, has made history as the first two actors from the same film to be nominated twice for their roles.

While Wicked: For Good was snubbed from many of the major categories, the film did secure a Best Original Song – Motion Picture nomination for ‘No Place Like Home’ and ‘The Girl in the Bubble,’ and a nod for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

In addition to Erivo and Grande, an array of LGBTQIA+ Hollywood heavyweights, queer inclusive TV shows, and critically acclaimed films nabbed nominations at the 2026 Golden Globes.

Hacks will compete for a fourth time in the Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy category, alongside The Bear, Abbott Elementary, Nobody Wants This, Only Murders in the Building, and The Studio.

Tessa Thompson nabbed a nomination for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama for her critically acclaimed performance in the queer retelling of Hedda.

In the TV sector, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey was nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series – Drama. At the same time, Ayo Edebiri, Jean Smart, Jenna Ortega and Natasha Lyonne secured nods in the musical or comedy version of the category.

Lastly, Severance star Tramell Tillman, who made Emmy history earlier this year, earned a nomination for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role on Television.

For the complete list of the 2026 Golden Globe nominees, click here or see below.