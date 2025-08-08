Wicked: For Good sneak peek teases Elphaba and Glinda’s “emotional” journey

Drop everything, Ozians! A new first look video for Wicked: For Good has arrived.

On 21 November, fans will finally be treated to the highly anticipated sequel to 2024’s smash hit Wicked.

While our return to Oz is still a few months away, Universal Pictures recently treated fans to a behind-the-scenes look at Wicked: For Good, which makes the wait a bit more bearable.

In the first look featurette, the cast and director opened up about what viewers can expect from the forthcoming film.

“In Wicked: For Good, they’re both stepping into this new space in their lives, and I think that actually makes them all the more powerful,” Erivo teased.

Director Jon M. Chu echoed similar sentiments, describing Glinda and Elphaba’s upcoming story as a “much more mature emotional journey about the consequences of the hard choices that you make.”

“And it’s really about them trying to get back together in some way, even if the fates don’t allow that,” he continued.

Grande went on to exclaim that the film will showcase “just how far we can push” Glinda and Elphaba’s friendship, adding: “There’s nuance. There’s hurt. There’s forgiveness.“

The first look video also included exciting new footage of Wicked: For Good, as well as behind-the-scenes moments of Grande and Erivo filming some of their action-packed and heartwarming scenes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since its release, fans have flocked to social media to gush about the featurette and express their excitement for the movie.

“Haven’t you heard? I’m the Wicked Witch of the West“ THIS IS GOING TO BE SPECTACULAR!“ one fan on X/Twitter wrote.

Another Wicked enthusiast commented: “NEW CONTENT THANK YOU.“

A third fan added: “Just get me to November already, please“

The video also elicited a passionate response from “Gelphie” shippers, with one person writing, “Holding space for the lesbian witches,” while another tweeted: “Every part of this just confirms Gelphie are soulmates, they have an unbreakable bond”, I’m sure.”

Based on Act Two of the beloved stage musical, Wicked: For Good will follow Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) as they navigate the dramatic consequences of the first film.

Elphaba is determined to expose the Wizard’s lies and free the animals of Oz with the help of the Grimmerie. However, due to her rebellion, she is a social pariah and is dubbed ‘The Wicked Witch of the West.’

At the same time, Glinda has become the “glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, “which has led her to live in the Emerald City palace and serve as the spokesperson and defender of the Wizard’s reign.

The official synopsis adds: “As Glinda’s stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba.

“She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba’s sister, Nessarose, when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

“As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.”

Check out the first trailer for Wicked: For Good here or below.