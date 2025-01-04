Wicked: Ariana Grande says sequel will explore Elphaba and Glinda’s relationship “in-depth”

Ariana Grande has teased what fans can expect of Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship in Wicked: For Good.

Back in November, moviegoers worldwide were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.

Following its release, the fantasy adventure became a smash hit amongst critics and viewers, who praised the film for its larger-than-life musical numbers, cast performances and special effects.

In addition to becoming one of the biggest films of 2024, Wicked Part One garnered the attention of LGBTQIA+ fans, with many shipping Elphaba and Glinda romantically due to their electric chemistry.

Ahead of the release, Grande opened up to GAY TIMES about the popular “Gelphie” ship and even teased that Glinda “might be a little in the closet.”

“They do have a real relationship. It is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it. What they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love,” she said.

She also didn’t rule out a future in which a queer Glinda is made canon in the films: “You never know, give it a little more time. It is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality.”

While we are still a ways away from the release of Wicked: For Good, Grande gave further insight into her thoughts on Glinda’s sexuality and the future of “Gelphie” while speaking to Variety.

“I think she’s a person who loves so much, and I do think that it goes beyond gender, and I think that’s a common theme in OZ,” she explained.

“I also think that the ways in which she loves Elphaba so much, and in that forgiveness and that unconditional love that they share –– I think they’re in love with each other.

While Grande added that Glinda and Elphaba’s relationship is “platonic,” she seemingly teased that the upcoming Wicked sequel will explore their bond even more deeply.

“But we’ll talk about it more in-depth in movie two,” she added.

Grande isn’t the only creative from the Wicked films to chat about the fan favourite “Gelphie” ship.

In a recent interview with GAY TIMES, director Jon M. Chu described the characters’ bond as “very intimate” and “beautiful.”

“I think that that’s what a real friendship feels like, as intimate or not intimate as you want it to be,” he explained.

“I don’t always understand the magic that’s happening. I’m just there to capture it and lean into the things that intrigue me the most, or awaken something in me.

“For the audience to then take it and make it ‘Gelphie‘ or whatever they want. To me, that’s kind of the point.“

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for Wicked: For Good, with the highly anticipated sequel hitting cinemas on 21 November.

See below our full interviews with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jon M. Chu.

