“What in the 2014 is going on?”: Connor Franta addresses those Troye Sivan dating rumors

Connor Franta has finally set the record straight on those Troye Sivan dating rumours.

Before we delve into the author’s recent video, we need to share some lore for context.

Between 2014 and 2018, the two talents made waves on YouTube and Tumblr for their close relationship, with many fans theorising that they were romantically involved.

At the time, Franta and Sivan never publicly confirmed the nature of their relationship or subsequent breakup.

The pair’s silence didn’t stop fans from shipping them, with some social media sleuths interpreting the latter’s track ‘The Good Side’ as being about their split.

‘Tronner’ mania resurfaced when Franta appeared on the Obsessed with Brooke Averick podcast in August 2024.

While discussing his love for Chappell Roan, he reflected on finding her music for the first time in 2014, stating: “I found it on YouTube with my boyfriend at the time.

“We found the song, it had like no plays, but her voice was unbelievable, so we started tweeting about it like, ‘This girl is incredible!’ We were like, ‘She’s the next Adele!'”

Franta’s interview led fans to unearth an old photo of him with Sivan and Roan, further fueling speculation that their relationship was in fact romantic.

Of course, the two public figures did not address the resurfacing of the photo. However, earlier this month, Sivan shocked fans when he included a cropped version of the snap in a photo carousel on Instagram.

“FYI, I found that pic online doing my weekly Google of ‘Troye Sivan and Chappell Roan’, not my crop!!!!!,“ the ‘One of Your Girls‘ singer added for clarification.

In response, Franta shared his own photo dump post, featuring the same photo but without Sivan, alongside the caption: “My good side.“

Now that we’re all caught up, let’s dive into the new chapter in the ‘Tronner‘ saga.

On Sunday (24 August), Franta uploaded a YouTube video titled “my good side,“ in which he finally addressed his rumoured relationship with Sivan head-on.

“What in the 2014 is going on? I’m just as baffled as all of you are,“ he said at the start of his video.

“You know, I’m living in my peaceful bubble nowadays, still uploading content to the internet and yet, just occasionally I kind of get thrown back into the ziegeiest and it’s just as confusing for me as it is for you… People still care, not only about me, but about a relationship I had for two years.“

Franta went on to say that he was going to keep his video “relatively short, concise and neutral“ before getting into the nitty-gritty.

First things first, the 32-year-old confirmed that there was no drama, bad blood or tea between him and Sivan, whom he addresses as his former boyfriend, before reflecting on an interaction they had years after their breakup.

“We bumped into each other out of nowhere at an event, and for the first time, both of us actually engaged in conversation in like years, and it went over very smoothly,“ he said.

“I felt like he was the boogyman to me. I felt like when you’re running away from wanting to talk to someone, or confront someone or have a hard conversation, it can feel like you’re climbing Mt Everest, and then inevitably you make it out to be something much scarier than it actually is.

“So in that moment, when we both were just two guys living completely separate lives, slightly scared and extremely vulnerable, it was the great equaliser, that moment where we both were truly eye to eye.“

Franta went on to address Sivan’s song ‘The Good Side,‘ exclaiming that the former was right but was also wrong.

“I think he got the good side of things emotionally, but I think in many ways, a song like that neglects the idea that people are individuals and everyone chooses their own path in life,“ he continued.

“I think the good side of life is completely subjective, and the older I get, the more I realise I’m living my good side. To me, my life is exceptional. I just feel so lucky, I feel so happy.“

Franta went on to express his gratitude for all of the things he’s able to do and has been a part of, including interacting with some of pop music’s biggest female artists before they were icons.

He then showed pictures of the various pop stars he had met – including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Charli XCX – before adding the photo of him with Roan and Sivan.

“Obsessed with the fact that Chappell Roan was dragged into this twink issue unwarranted, unsolicited, solidarity for my girl,“ he joked.

Towards the end of his video, Franta thanked his fans for sticking by him all these years before sharing words for his former boyfriend.

“If you happen to be watching this, I just wanted to let you know that I’m proud of you, too, for every single thing that you’ve done,“ he said.

Naturally, fans have celebrated Franta’s video with many taking to social media to share their reactions.

One person on X/Twitter wrote: “How preteen me feels now that tronnor has not only been 100% confirmed but they’re also on good terms in the big year 2025.”

Another ‘Tronner‘ truther said: “You have NO idea what this means for a girl who’s still got on her bookshelf Connor’s memoir and Blue Neighbourhood.”

A third fan added: “I wish time travel was real and I could deliver this screenshot with no context to the TL in 2016.”

Check out the full video below.