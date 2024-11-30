We have a winner, baby! Here’s how fans reacted to the Drag Race UK season 6 finale

Spoilers ahead for the grand finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season six.

We have a winner, baby! RuPaul has crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.

For their final maxi-challenge, the top four queens – Kyran Thrax, La Voix, Rileasa Slaves and Marmalade – were tasked with “taking the piss out of a grand finale song worthy of Leona Lewis, Alexandra Burke and Michelle McManus”.

Like previous Drag Race UK finales, the ladies were tasked to write and record their own winning verses and learn an intricate dance routine from acclaimed choreographer Aaron Renfree.

“And when you’re not being busy being drag pop idols, you’ll sit down and Spill the Tea with Michelle Visage and me,” Ru added.

After coming up with their comedic verses and taking part in emotional sit-downs with Ru and Michelle – the queens headed to dance rehearsal with Aaron to learn their dynamic choreography.

While Rileasa and Kyran effortlessly grasped the routine, Marmalda and La Voix seemingly struggled to land their moves.

Fortunately, their confusion didn’t last long, with the two talents picking up the dance choreo towards the end of rehearsal.

The next day, the final four returned to the workroom to prepare for their last maxi-challenge and impending coronation extravaganza.

However, during their preparation, Drag Race UK season five winner Ginger Johnson stopped by to share some helpful advice.

“I was terrified about our final performance because we all know I’m not exactly a dancer. But you just gotta dig down and find it because you never know,” Ginger encouraged the ladies.

“But I must say, some of my best memories of being in this big pink box of dreams are from this last day because it’s a chance to sort of reflect a little bit.”

Following their chat with Ginger, the ladies headed to the main stage to showcase their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent in the grand finale song, ‘A Different Winners Story.’

Unsurprisingly, Rileasa, La Voix, Marmalade and Kyran delivered spectacular verses filled with creative, comedic, inspirational and cheeky lyrics.

After prancing down the runway in their “Grand Finale Eleganza” ensembles and receiving praise from the judges’ panel, the final four queens went backstage to untuck and vote for this season’s Miss Congeniality with their season six sisters. In the end, Charra Tea secured the coveted title.

When Ru asked if she had anything to say following her win, the Northern Irish queen joked: “Wait till they see what I said about them behind their backs… No, I love you all so much, so thank you.”

After naming Charra Miss Congeniality of season six, Ru wasted no time dwindling down the “top four” to the “top two.”

“My final four queens, when I call your name, please step forward,” Ru ominously exclaimed.

“Rileasa… Marmalade, I’m sorry, my dears, but this is not your time. You are both fabulous queens with bright futures. Thank you for a truly sickening season.”

With La Voix and Kyran as the last queens standing, Ru tasked them with performing one final lip sync to Queen’s hit song ‘Don’t Stop Me Now.’

Throughout their dazzling performance, the two talents delivered drama, camp, guitar reveals, playful choking, splits, and showstopping stage choreography that captivated the judge’s panel and eliminated contestants.

Unfortunately, only one queen could take home the crown, sceptre, and £25,000 cash prize.

After a suspenseful few seconds, RuPaul named Kyran the winner of Drag Race UK season six.

“From now on, everyday is bin collection day,” Kyran said during her acceptance speech.

In a confessional, the London-based performer added: “This is a more than a dream come true. This is the accomplishment of a lifetime,” she added in a confessional. “I never felt so proud of my entire life.”

Shortly after the episode, viewers flocked to social media to share their reactions to the larger-than-life finale and Kyran’s win.

One viewer on X/Twitter wrote: “Oh UK S6, the season you have been.”

Another fan tweeted: “Eventually, they need to do an “All Stars: Top Tier” edition. Sapphira Cristál and La Voix would be the first queens on the list. Let’s throw Jujubee in there, too!”

A third fan added: “Unlike season two, where I felt the one I wanted to win didn’t get crowned ( I was rooting Bimini ). This time, the right queen won. So Kyran being crowned, was the perfect ending to what was the best UK season yet!”

You can watch all ten episodes of Drag Race UK season six on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more fan reactions to the grand finale below.