“We felt so much love”: Gay South Korean YouTuber couple get married in Thailand

A popular gay influencer couple from South Korea have legalized their marriage in Thailand.

Back in June, the Southeast Asian country took a monumental step forward for LGBTQIA+ rights when 130 senators voted in favour of enacting marriage equality.

The Equal Marriage Act grants LGBTQIA+ couples the same financial, legal and medical rights as heterosexual couples, from inheritance to adoption and decisions on healthcare.

A few months later, Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn endorsed the inclusive bill, officially cementing it into law.

On 23 January – 120 days after the bill was published in the Royal Gazette – the Equal Marriage Act finally came into effect.

Unsurprisingly, hundreds of LGBTQIA+ couples headed to the courthouse to tie the knot and register their marriages.

In addition to locals, a popular YouTuber couple from South Korea – Mango Couple TV – also took advantage of the historic law – due to their country not recognizing same-sex marriage.

“Last year, in Korea, we tried to register our marriage as it was our 10th anniversary, but the Korean government did not accept it,” Kim and Backpack explained to a local news station.

“So after that, today we came here, and compared to Korea, we felt so much love in this area, so I was so moved, and we just teared up. We will bring this love energy to Korea and will change Korea.”

The couple’s heartwarming interview has gone viral on social media, resulting in many users showering Kim and Backpack with congratulatory messages.

One X user wrote: “This has me actually crying. Over a decade together, they were able to get married by going to Thailand. Congratulations, you two. Here’s to a beautiful life together.”

Another person echoed similar sentiments, tweeting: “OMG, I can’t believe they actually got married, so happy for them, I’ve been subscribed to their channel for awhile now, saw the vid of them trying to register their marriage in SK, it was actually kinda heartbreaking, love that they were finally able to do this.”

Thailand is the third territory in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage after Nepal and Taiwan.

In a recorded message that played at a mass wedding in Bangkok, Thailand’s Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra described the law as a new beginning for the country.

“This marriage equality law marks the beginning of Thai society’s greater awareness of gender diversity, and our embrace of everyone regardless of sexual orientation, race, or religion – our affirmation that everyone is entitled to equal rights and dignity,” he said.