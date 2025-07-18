“Watch out world!”: Drag Race star Xunami Muse shares a bittersweet life update

Xumani Muse has shared a bittersweet life update.

On 16 July, the beloved talent took to Instagram to announce that she had left the United States and returned to her home country of Panama.

“Watch out, world! I have something to tell you. From now on, I will be living in my beautiful land of Panama. You heard that right, I left the [United] States!” she wrote, alongside a carousel of photos highlighting her drag career.

Xunami went on to say that the decision stemmed from her desire to “explore the world.”

“My situation in the United States was a difficult and complicated one, but it introduced many blessings into my life. This August, we’re touring Europe, and then in November, we’re playing Australia,” she continued.

“And so I’m going to take this moment to tell you that if you want to see me in your countries, send me a message via this email teamxunami@gmail.com and let’s make it a reality!

“There are so many countries I would love to visit to share our love of DRAG! Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Cuba, Nicaragua, Argentina, Spain, England, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Philippines, Japan, China, Thailand, Canada, South Africa, well and wherever the art of drag is celebrated!”

Toward the end of her statement, Xunami expressed excitement over her return to Panama, adding that she would be spending time with family, reconnecting and practising for the upcoming Haus of Aja tour.

The aforementioned tour will see the showstopping performer collaborate with her drag mother Kandy Muse, drag grandmother Aja and drag aunt Dahlia Sin.

“I love you, and thank you so much for all the love and good vibes you always share with me. More details later, but for now, FROM PANAMA PAL WORLD!!!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Xunami Muse (@xunamimuse)

Since announcing her move, an array of Xunami’s Drag Race sisters have flocked to her comment section with supportive and congratulatory messages.

Jewels Sparkles wrote: “Te amo mucho. I hope our paths cross around the world, hermana.”

Symone echoed similar sentiments, commenting: “I love you so much! Congrats and can’t wait to see it, while Tayce wrote: “Congrats on your next venture bby!! A new chapter begins.

Kandy also uploaded a heartfelt response to Xunami’s move on X/Twitter, writing: “It’s a very bittersweet day today, please respect my privacy– but my best friend & drag daughter has officially moved out of the United States and has relocated to her beautiful home in Panama. While I will miss you so much, I cannot wait till you finally discover the world.”

During the 16th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the world was introduced to the hilarious and gorgeous Panamanian drag performer.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

After sashaying into the workroom, the beloved talent quickly became a fan favourite for her hilarious confessionals, stunning runway looks and wholesome personality.

Xunami also captivated viewers with her heartwarming conversation with Geneva Karr about the US immigration policy, DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals).

During the workroom interaction, the two talents bonded over their ability to stay in the US under the aforementioned law, with Xunami stating: “Yeah, I really didn’t know what I was going to do, if that hadn’t gone through. It was during the Obama administration. We literally would not be able to be here if it weren’t for that. So, thank you, Obama.”

Despite being eliminated in episode eight, Xunami left a lasting impression on the franchise, winning two mini-challenges and securing the title of Miss Congeniality, alongside Sapphira Cristál.

Since competing on Drag Race, the 36-year-old talent’s career has continued to skyrocket, resulting in her attending various award shows and industry events, as well as landing a starring role in an Olay commercial.

We can’t wait to see Xunami showcase her drag excellence all over the world.