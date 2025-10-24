“Very excited”: Jennifer’s Body director shares major update on possible sequel

The director of Jennifer’s Body has shared an exciting update on the potential sequel.

Over the years, rumours have swirled that a follow-up to the 2009 cult classic was in the works.

While there hasn’t been an official confirmation, the original film’s director, Karyn Kusama, recently told Deadline that screenwriter Diablo Cody was “working on it right now.”

“I’m very excited to hear what comes of it. I know some of the bones of it, so I’m not going to give anything away, but it sounds fun and crazy like the first film,” she teased. “And I have no doubt that Diablo will do something absolutely incredible with it.”

Kusama’s recent interview comes nearly two years after Cody confirmed her interest in revisiting the Jennifer’s Body universe.

“Yes! I want to do a sequel. I am not done with Jennifer’s Body,” she told Bloody Disgusting in January 2024.

While Cody said she was on board to create a sequel, the Young Adult writer revealed that it has been a struggle to find a team that fully supports the idea.

“I just need to find… I need to partner with people who believe in it as much as I do, and that hasn’t really happened yet,” she continued. “I need someone to believe in it who has a billion dollars.”

In addition to Cody, the original film’s stars, Megan Fox and Amanda Seyfried, have also expressed interest in reprising their roles as Jennifer Check and Anita ‘Needy’ Lesnicki.

While attending the Toronto Film Festival in March for her project Seven Veils, Seyfried revealed that they are working on a sequel.

“I think we’re making [a second] one,” she told fans at the event, per a TikTok video uploaded by @thefriendlystranger.

When another fan asked if she had just confirmed the sequel, Seyfried refrained from giving a solid answer.

“I didn’t confirm it… I said, ‘I think,'” she exclaimed before winking at the camera. “We’re working on it. We’re working on it.”

Seyfried also addressed the topic during her Variety’s Actors on Actors interview with fellow Jennifer’s Body star Adam Brody.

“We’re making another one,” she told the OC star, before asking him if he would return.

When Brody pointed out that his character, Nikolai Wolf, died at the end of the film, Seyfried coyly replied: “But so did Megan, and I’m not doing it without her.”

While Fox hasn’t shared any recent updates on a potential sequel, she has expressed an interest in returning in 2021.

In an interview with The Washington Post, the Transformers star said: “I don’t think it’s a hard movie to make a sequel to. I mean, they should make it into a TV series. That would be cool.

“Jennifer’s Body is iconic, and I love that movie. This movie is art, but when it came out, nobody was saying that.”

Set in Devil’s Kettle, Minnesota, Jennifer’s Body follows childhood best friends Jennifer Check (Fox) and Anita “Needy” Lesnicki (Seyfried), who attend a seemingly innocent concert for the town’s local indie band, Low Shoulder.

However, their night out takes a horrifying turn when the concert ends in a tragic fire, and Jennifer becomes possessed by a man-eating succubus due to a botched human sacrifice ritual.

As Jennifer slowly begins to kill off the school’s male population, Needy realises her boyfriend, Chip Dove (Johnny Simmons), is next on her best friend’s list. With the help of the school library’s conveniently located occult section, Needy vows to end Jennifer’s killing spree once and for all.

We’re crossing our fingers for the release of the sequel to Jennifer’s Body in the near future.