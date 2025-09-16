Let’s get ‘Dirrty’: Christina Aguilera takes over Grindr notifications with new collab

Music legend Christina Aguilera has teamed up with Grindr in the most unhinged and iconic way.

On 15 September, the popular dating platform announced that the voice of Xtina would temporarily replace its staple ‘bloop’ notification.

Yes, you read that correctly: pop icon Christina Aguilera and her tremendous vocals will now notify US-based users when they receive new messages, taps, and other app notifications.

According to a press release, Grindr users who have their ringer on will hear a snippet from the singer’s platinum track ‘Come On Over Baby (All I Want is You).’

“We know the bloop is sacred. That’s why we’re only letting one of pop’s greatest diva’s mess with it – because there ain’t no other man, woman, or app sound that could do it better,“ the company said in a statement.

The move is in support of Xtina’s upcoming headline performance at the Portola Festival in San Francisco on 20 September.

In a statement, the Grammy-winning singer expressed excitement for the “spicy“ new partnership.

“Portola, Grinder and me? That’s a threesome I can get behind. When that ‘Come on Over‘ sound hits at the festival, or wherever you’re celebrating, I hope things get spicy,“ she said.

Xtina’s notification sound will be available to users in the US until 22 September.

2025 has been a busy year for Grindr. Over the past few months, the company has introduced a range of new features and changes to its app.

In August, the platform introduced its new Grindr Presents feature, allowing users to access original content directly within the app.

Now, the company’s popular entertainment offerings, such as the Katya-hosted Who’s The Asshole podcast, the viral Daddy Lessons series, editorials, music drops, and more, will all be available via an in-app content hub.

In addition to making it easier for user to access their content, Grindr revealed that all of it will be uncensored, so say goodbye to the unwanted bleeps and hello to Katya and friends’ uncut and profanity-filled interviews.

Lastly, the social media company teased that Grindr Presents isn’t a one-off decision; instead, it’s a “bigger shift“ into “making Grindr not just where the gays are, but where the culture is.”

A few months prior, Grindr announced an expansion of its new Right Now feature – first implemented in Australia and the greater Washington D.C. area in 2024.

The intent-based option enables users seeking an immediate connection to upload text and photos to a real-time feed, separate from the main grid.

In a statement, AJ Balance, the Chief Product Officer at Grindr, provided insight into the new feature, stating that it “empowers users to find exactly what they want, when they want it – without the guesswork.“

“We built this intention-based feature based on feedback from our community so they can connect with like-minded people, without wasting time on mismatched expectations,“ he said.

“Too often, people start a conversation only realise they’re looking for different things – one person wants a date, the other a quick connection. Right Now makes it clear who’s available and what they’re looking for, in real-time.”

For more information about Xtina’s upcoming Portola appearance, click here.