Ts Madison has effortlessly shut down Snoop Dogg’s comments about the LGBTQIA+ inclusion in Lightyear.

On 20 August, the 53-year-old rapper appeared on the It’s Giving podcast, where he criticised modern-day children’s films, claiming that they’re putting LGBTQIA+ representation “everywhere”.

He went on to use Lightyear as an example, telling a story of how his grandson reacted to a brief scene featuring Alisha Hawthorne and her wife, Kiko.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby – with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!'” he said.

The L Word guest star then opened up his internal reaction to the question, stating: “[I thought], ‘Oh sh*t, I didn’t come in for this sh*t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.’

“It f**ked me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of sh*t that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.'”

Over the last few days, Snoop has been met with significant backlash from the LGBTQIA+ community and advocates, including beloved Drag Race judge Madison.

In a recent interview with TMZ Live, the TV personality held nothing back when discussing the rapper’s dismissive comments.

“Well, I have questions and I wrote a few of them down… Snoop Dogg has historically been an advocate against censoring, and his fame is based on expression,” she said at the start of her sit-down.

“So, my question is, ‘Snoop, you have music videos with women dancing and kissing other women. Dancing naked. So why is displaying lesbian behaviour in your music video appropriate, and you are afraid to answer questions from your grandchildren?”

When TMZ Live co-hosts Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere stated that those music videos are for adults and not kids, Madison raised the point that “kids see everything,” regardless of the context.

“As a parent, you should also explain to your children that other things exist in the world outside of what you have deemed normal in your own home,” the Zola star continued.

Madison went on to say that Snoop’s comments were rooted in a bit of homophobia.

“You’re never afraid to talk to your kids about having a little boyfriend or a little girlfriend at a certain age. I know that we’ve been conditioned to be able to understand heteronormative activity,” she continued.

“We’ve been conditioned to that because that’s all we see, because we always, as queer people, have been pushed to the side and swept under.

“So, it is time for us to have these uncomfortable conversations, maybe not at four, maybe [say], ‘Papa will explain that to you in a year or so. Just watch the movie.”

Towards the end of her interview, Madison brought up the current state of the world and how LGBTQIA+ people are being targeted for “just existing.”

“Trans people are extremely under attack, queer people are under attack. They’ve made us public enemy number one. We’re just existing,” she said.

“We’re not even a large [percentage] of the population, and they’re making it seem like our existence is forcing everybody else out.”

Check out Ts Madison’s full interview below.