Trinity K. Bonet responds to Derrick Barry’s Drag Race Live! comments

Trinity K. Bonet has broken her silence on Derrick Barry’s recent comments about working with her.

Back in April, the Britney Spears impersonator sat down with PRIDE to promote the WOW Presents Plus docuseries RuPaul’s Drag Race LIVE! Untucked – which follows the backstage shenanigans of the Vegas-based show of the same name.

In addition to discussing the TV series, Derrick revealed the one queen she would be happy to never work with again on the Sin City show.

“I’m going to be honest, and I’m going to say Trinity K. Bonet,” she said.

“I’m only saying Trinity because she wanted to do Beyoncé. She didn’t get to for music clearance rights, I’m not really sure, so she did a Whitney [Houston] mix, and I think that she just wasn’t happy.”

Derrick went on to say that she was initially very excited to work with Trinity, but the latter’s reaction to the Beyoncé roadblock dampened things.

“This is my dream job, and I’ve always said, ‘You can never give anyone power to make your dream job your nightmare,’ and I feel like sometimes I was living in her nightmare,” she continued.

“And we shared a dressing room [with Jaida Essence Hall], and Jaida and I are very close, and I think sometimes you don’t mesh well with personalities or energies.”

Days after Derrick’s interview circulated within the Drag Race fandom, Trinity took to Instagram to respond to the former and give her side of the story.

“Since I keep getting tagged in this, I guess I’ll respond to QUEEN ALMIGHTY @derrickbarry comment,” she wrote.

“Knowing that you will never work with me again because I made your world difficult explains why they won’t reply back to me even coming back to drag race live so that makes sense.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinity K. Bonet (@trinitykbonet)

Trinity went on to agree with Derrick’s statements about her wanting to do Beyoncé and being blocked from doing so.

“That was my one desire, and I was told I would,” she explained. “Keep in mind I’ve heard 4 new Beyoncé songs on Drag Race since then! NEW ONES! What was the purpose of bringing me there and not letting me.”

The Drag Race season six star then revealed that she was in excruciating pain while she was part of the show due to the arthritis in both of her legs, adding that the whole cast knew about it.

“What type of attitude or energy did you think that I was going to bring when my legs were hurting me to the point where I had to quit because I couldn’t finish the show. You forgot that part,” she said.

“I wasn’t even able to film Canada vs the World because of my medical issues!”

Trinity also called out Derrick for not being welcoming and ignoring her attempts at conversation when they shared a dressing room.

“Many days you would come in and say nothing to me I’d have to make you speak or talk to me.. but when Jaida came or any other queen who walked in the room u lit up like a firecracker and was full of conversation then!”

Toward the end of her statement, the All Stars 6 talent brushed off Derrick’s criticism.

“I know what type of person I am, and I know where my heart is.. videos like this are the very reason I want no parts of this shit anymore,” she added.

Here’s to hoping the two Drag Race talents can work through this disagreement.