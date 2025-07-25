Tom Daley shares vital water safety message with the help of knitted speedos

With temperatures rising in the UK, Tom Daley has tapped into his weatherman era to share a vital message, but with a speedo twist.

On 25 July, the former Olympic diver and knitting enthusiast reunited with Malibu Drinks to mark the return of ‘Don’t Drink and Dive,’ the alcohol brand’s responsible drinking initiative.

At the start of the cheeky video, we see a close-up of Daley wearing a pair of coral-coloured knitted speedos, the back of which reads: “Don’t Drink and Dive.”

The camera then zooms out to show the shirtless dreamy talent standing in front of a green screen before it transitions to him delivering the forecast and some shocking statistics about alcohol and heat-related drownings.

“Hi, I’m Tom Daley, and this is your daily forecast. Did you know that one in four drowning-related incidents in the UK involved alcohol, and when temperatures hit 20 degrees, the risk is five times higher,” he explains in the video.

“So I’ve designed these heat-sensitive knitted trunks with Malibu to change colour as it gets hotter to remind you, Don’t Drink and Dive.”

Towards the end of the video, Daley demonstrated how the thermochromic bathing suit works by placing his hand on the back side of the garment, revealing that its color changes from coral to yellow when it reaches a temperature above 20 degrees.

Last year, Malibu’s ‘Don’t Drink and Drive’ inaugural launch made a postive impact on the general public, with an approximate 12% increase in awareness of the dangers of drinking and driving.

In a statement, Daley celebrated the campaign’s previous success and shared his hopes for the future.

“It was inspiring to see the impact of last year’s ‘Don’t Drink and Dive‘ campaign. I am proud of our collective efforts to raise awareness of water responsibility when drinking,“ the Olympic gold medalist said in an additional statement.

“This year, our mission remains the same: to change behaviour for the better, and this time with a fresh summer-centric focus.”

Sam Hill, a researcher at Bournemouth University working with the initiative, echoed similar sentiments and shared additional statistics that could be helpful for people looking to enjoy the sun.

“What should be a fun day near the water can turn into a high-risk situation when you combine alcohol and heat. Our data show a 5-fold increase in drowning risk when temperatures exceed 20 degrees, yet this research from Malibu suggests that 70 per cent of the nation are unaware of this.

“Don’t Drink and Dive‘ sheds an important light on these dangers and encourages everyone to drink and enjoy the water responsibly this summer.”

For more information about the ‘Don’t Drink and Dive’ and tips on responsible drinking around water, click here.