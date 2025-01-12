“This is TV gold!”: Fans react to Bob the Drag Queen in The Traitors US season 3

Bob the Drag Queen has made her highly anticipated debut on The Traitors US, and fans can’t get enough.

Spoilers ahead

Back in June, it was announced that the Drag Race winner would be competing on the third season of the popular Peacock series alongside a bevvy of reality TV stars – including Selling Sunset‘s Chrishell Stause, The Bacherlorette‘s Gabby Windey, and Zac Efron’s brother Dylan Efron.

After months of anticipation, fans were finally treated to the first three episodes of the third season on 9 January.

Like previous entries, the new batch of contestants arrived at host Alan Cumming’s glorious castle in the Scottish Highlands to play “the ultimate game of detection, backstabbing and trust” in hopes of winning up to $250,000.

Amongst them are “Traitors”, a group of contestants selected by Cumming whose job is to “murder” the remaining players – the “Faithfuls” – while remaining undetected to steal the final prize fund for themselves.

Of course, the three-part premiere of The Traitors US was filled with twists, turns and shocking eliminations.

However, one aspect of the season that has captured fan attention has been Bob’s journey as one of the four traitors of the season – alongside Big Brother’s Danielle Reyes, Survivor’s Boston Rob and Survivor’s Carolyn Wiger.

After earning the title at the end of episode one, the Drag Race icon delivered the chaos by convincing her teammates to kill off two fan-favourite housewives – Dorinda Medley and Chanel Ayan – and using every chance she got to accuse her fellow players of being traitors.

Bob was also involved in a drama-filled faceoff with Efron, who attempted to clock him for being a traitor.

Instead of faltering under pressure, the Sibling Rivalry host dramatically shot down Efron’s argument by successfully gaslighting him in front of the rest of the cast.

Bob even used the opportunity to give the Down to Earth with Zac Efron star a cheeky drag name.

“You are misguided; that should be your drag name. Welcome to the stage, Miss Guided,” the drag performer exclaimed.

In response, Efron said: “I may be Miss Guided, but we’re all looking in the wrong direction.”

Since the release of The Traitors US season three, fans have flocked to social media to react to Bob’s chaotic gameplay and decisions.

One fan on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote: “‘You are misguided, that should be your drag name… welcome to the stage, miss guided’ BOB ASKSJSH get him again for me!!!

Another viewer tweeted: “This cast, except for Bob the Drag Queen, is kind of flopping at the game.”

A third fan described Bob and Danielle’s gameplay as stressful, writing: “I was so excited when the first 3 traitors were chosen, but Danielle and Bob are playing too hard too fast and STRESSING ME TF OUT.”

A Reddit user echoed similar sentiments, stating: “Bob is very smart, but I think he is moving way too cocky + playing way too hard, way too soon. He isn’t taking even a moment to sit back, observe and find strategic ways to manipulate the game.”

On next week’s episode, the players will find out who the traitors shortlisted for murder.

The first three episodes of The Traitors US season three are now available to stream on Peacock, and new episodes premiere every Thursday.