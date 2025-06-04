“There’s fruitiness happening there”: Wicked’s Marissa Bode on the “Gelphie” ship

Wicked star Marissa Bode has shared her opinion on Elphaba and Glinda’s relationship.

Back in November, moviegoers worldwide were finally treated to the highly anticipated film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, Wicked: Part One explores the unlikely friendship between Elphaba Thropp (Erivo), a powerful young woman misunderstood and feared because of her green skin, and Galinda Upland (Grande), a blonde and whimsical woman “gilded by privilege and ambition.”

Following its release, the fantasy adventure became both a critical and box-office success, earning praise for its larger-than-life musical numbers, stellar cast performances and jaw-dropping special effects.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, Elphaba and Glinda’s electric chemistry captured the attention of LGBTQIA+ viewers, resulting in many joining the longstanding ‘Gelphie’ ship fandom.

However, fans aren’t the only ones who have noticed the bubbling romantic tension between our favourite witches of Oz.

In a recent interview with INTO, Marissa Bode, who plays Nessarose, stated that the relationship between Elphaba and Glinda was “a little too suspicious.”

“The straights are gonna get mad at me for saying this. But canonically, for me, everybody in the cast, character-wise, is queer in my brain,” she explained.

“In my brain, there is a fruitiness happening there. That’s my personal opinion.”

A few days after her article was released, Bode gave further insight into her opinion in a TikTok video.

“In response to the article that came out yesterday, where I said I think, in my opinion, that the main characters are all queer in some way – me, in my brain, canonically – these are my thoughts,” she stated.

“Galinda is a lesbian. Elphaba is bisexual. Nessarose is bisexual. Fiyero is bisexual. Boq is questioning but queer in some way. Doctor Dillamond… gay!

When discussing Madame Morrible, Bode said that the weather witch was a lesbian before giving her a heartbreaking backstory.

“She was deeply in love once, but something happened to her love, which is now why she is the way that she is,” she explained.

As for the Wizard, the young talent said that he was questioning but queer in some kind of way.

“Those are my thoughts. I’m really hoping this stays on queer TikTok and not the other side, and I’m joking, but also, no, I’m not. Do with that what you will, goodbye,” she concluded.

Bode’s interview and TikTok video come a few months after Grande and Erivo echoed similar sentiments to GAY TIMES about Elphaba and Glinda’s relationship.

“They do have a real relationship. It is true love, which is probably why people are shipping it. What they build with each other is an unbreakable bond and love,” she said.

She also didn’t rule out a future in which a queer Glinda is made canon in the films: “You never know, give it a little more time. It is just a true love, and I think that transcends sexuality.”

Erivo added: “I think Elphie is… She’s goes wherever the wind goes. I think she loves Glinda, I think she loves love. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with celebrating the deep connection the both of them have.

