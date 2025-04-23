The White Lotus star Walton Goggins leaves fans “drooling” with spicy new shoot

The White Lotus star Walton Goggins exudes ripped DILF energy in his latest photoshoot.

For Cultured Magazine’s second annual Cult100 issue, photographer Sinna Nasseri captured the Fallout star embracing the sunny landscape of Santa Monica, California, while wearing outfits from Celine and Valentino.

In addition to delivering high-fashion moments, the spread included several eye-popping shots of Goggins in a pair of yellow Speedos, highlighting his impressive physique and leaving little to the imagination.

Of course, the photos resulted in thousands of thirsty comments from fans on social media, with one X/Twitter user writing: “HIM CLUTCHING IT! Damnnn!

“I need to bounce on his Walton Hoggins,” tweeted another, while a third wrote: “Pedro Pascal, Oscar Isaac and this slutty devil all in a room with me and no others PLZZZ.”

More hilarious and relatable reactions incoming: “These men must stop i have so many daddy issues to go around”; “I hope Walton Goggins is having a phenomenal day“; “I need to Walton his Goggins IMMEDIATELY” “Currently thinking about how large Walton Goggins hands are.”

In Goggins’ accompanying interview, the beloved talent reflected on his journey in Hollywood, including his unconventional approach to acting.

“If I had to call it something, it would be “reverence.” It’s not like I’m doing anything new – plenty of people I admire do it. It’s not method, it’s not ‘a way.’ I believe storytelling is a kind of religion,” he explained to the Fallout director.

“It’s its own god. I wouldn’t wear sweats to church; I’d show up looking ready to be saved. In any spiritual practice, the posture is: “Whatever you have for me, I’m prepared to accept it.” I feel the same way about working in film.”

While Goggins thrives using his unique acting technique, not all of his acting peers understand, including one of his co-stars from The White Lotus season three.

“I’ll say this. Someone I worked with on The White Lotus didn’t fully understand my process. My character – Rick Hatchett – he’s isolated. So, during filming, I was isolated. I liked mirroring that, but it was emotionally difficult,” he explained to Nolan.

“Then, a few months into The White Lotus, Fallout premiered and started to take off. One day, this actor I was working with – nice guy, good actor – came up to me and said, ‘You’re brilliant in Fallout. Please tell me you had a good time making that.’ I just stared at him. Because he didn’t get it.

“I don’t care how good you are– if you don’t understand that there’s a world beyond the script, if you don’t give yourself over to it, then you’re missing something profound in this world. I said, ‘No. I play a guy who’s lived for 200 years and seen the worst of humanity. Every day was fucking horrible.’ He just stared back at me like, ‘Okay, wow.’

Goggin’s stripped-down Cultured Magazine shoot comes off the heels of the dramatic conclusion of The White Lotus season three.

In the latest entry of the hit HBO dark comedy, the Justified: City Primaeval star played Rick Hatchett, who travelled to The White Lotus Thailand resort with his girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) for a couple’s getaway

However, as the season progresses, it’s revealed that Rick travelled to Thailand to track down and kill his father’s murderer, Jim Hollinger.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t end well for Goggin’s character, who inadvertently gets Chelsea killed after he guns down Jim, his actual father. He then dies following a shootout with authorities.

You can read Walton Goggins‘ full Cultured Magazine interview with Jonathan Nolan here.