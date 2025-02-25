The White Lotus: Sam Nivola watched this reality TV series to prepare for his role

The creator of The White Lotus, Mike White, asked Sam Nivola to study this popular reality TV series for inspiration.

On Sunday (16 February), fans were treated to the beloved satirical HBO drama’s highly anticipated return.

Set in Thailand, season three follows a new batch of dysfunctional, wealthy, and campy characters who check into the fictional White Lotus resort with their emotional and physical baggage in tow.

The star-studded ensemble cast includes: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalila Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

While only two episodes have been released – as of this writing – the new characters have already hooked viewers, with many intrigued by the dysfunctional Ratliff family, which consists of matriarch Victoria (Posey), her husband Timothy (Isaacs) and their children Saxton (Schwarzenegger), Lochlan (Nivola) and Piper (Hook).

Hailing from North Carolina, the Ratliffs present as your typical wealthy and privileged American family.

However, as they get settled at the resort, their perfect facade slowly begins to crack, making way for their troubling money problems and the intense slash suspected incestuous relationship between Saxton and Lochlan to bubble to the forefront.

Amid the growing conversations regarding The White Lotus season three and the Ratliff family drama, Nivola opened up to PEOPLE about how he and his castmates brought the Ratliff family to life.

“Mike [White] told us to go watch Southern Charm. In fact, Jason Isaacs, who played our dad, kind of modelled his whole accent and character off of [that cast],” he revealed.

Airing on Bravo, Southern Charm follows the dramatic, chaotic and messy lives of several wealthy socialites from Charleston, South Carolina.

The reality TV show is one of the network’s most popular series and has spawned 10 seasons and five spin-offs.

While Nivola was instructed to dive into the intense world of Southern Charm to further connect with the role of Lochlan, his on-screen sister – Catherine Hook – wasn’t given the same homework.

“I’m from Alabama. I found out through you guys. I was like, ‘He didn’t tell me to watch Southern Charm! I’m feeling left out,” the First Kill star joked in the same interview.

As previously mentioned, episodes one and two of The White Lotus season three were chock-full of chaotic and jaw-dropping moments – with the latter further expanding on the bizarre dynamic between the Ratliffs.

Piper discovered that Saxon was discussing her sex life with Lochlan, while Timothy got hit with another piece of bad news related to his involvement in the Sho-Kel money laundering scheme.

Even though the brothers didn’t share much one on one screen time in episode two, the opening moments saw Lochlan’s eyes fixated on Saxon’s bare ass.

While the interaction was very brief, it didn’t stop viewers from continuing to speculate that an incestuous relationship was brewing between the two siblings.

“Dude, the sexual incest gay tension in White Lotus is [through] the roof,” said one viewer, while another wrote: “This incest plot line in the white lotus is so insane……”

A third fan added: “[Everything] on The White Lotus is stressing me out. The incest family. The homoerotic female friend group. The evil sugar daddy. EVERYONE.”

The White Lotus airs on Sundays on HBO in the US and on Mondays on Sky Atlantic in the UK.