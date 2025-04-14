Jason Isaacs has clarified his comments about the cast dynamic on The White Lotus season three.

Back in March, the Peter Pan star made headlines when he described filming the hit HBO drama as a “cross between summer camp and Lord of the Flies.”

“Some people got very close, there were friendships that were made and friendships that were lost. All the things you would imagine with a group of people anchored from their home lives on the other side of the world, in the intense pressure cooker of the working environment with eye-melting heat and insects and late nights,” he told Vulture.

“They say in the show, ‘What happens in Thailand stays in Thailand,’ but there’s an off-screen White Lotus as well, with fewer deaths but just as much drama.”

Following Isaacs’ interview, reports started to circulate about the rumoured on-set drama and which cast members may have been at odds.

However, in a recent appearance on SiriusXM’s The Happy Hour, the Good Sam star shut down the notion that there was major drama between the cast.

“Like anywhere you go for the summer, there’s friendships, there’s romances, there’s arguments, there’s cliques that form and break and reform and stuff like that. I’m careful. I’m not stupid. I look at the Internet,” he explained.

Isaacs also clarified the comments in his Vulture interview, exclaiming that “nobody has the slightest clue what they’re talking about.”

“People who think they’re onto something, and it then gets magnified because of a thousand other people. Nobody has a clue,” he continued.

“First of all, it’s none of your business. I’m just saying it wasn’t a holiday, and partly, I started saying that because people think we were on a seven-month holiday, and believe me, it felt like work a lot of the time. It was insanely hot and there’s all the normal social tensions you get anywhere.”

The White Lotus aired its season three finale on April 6, bringing various storylines to a close—from Rick’s revenge mission against the man who killed his father, to the Ratliff family’s impending financial ruin, and the fate of the “white lady trio’s” four-decade-long friendship.

The supersized episode also provided closure, somewhat, to the controversial incest storyline with Patrick Schwarzenegger and Sam Nivola’s dysfunctional brothers, Saxon and Lochlan. (Visit here for a brief recap – major spoilers to follow).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBO (@hbo)

The White Lotus has been confirmed to return for a fourth season. Although cast and location will not be revealed for some time, White recently teased that he wants to divert from the ocean settings defined by season one (Hawaii), two (Sicily) and three (Thailand).

“For the fourth season, I want to get a little bit out of the crashing waves of rocks vernacular, but there’s always more room for more murders at the White Lotus hotels,” he said.

Additionally, HBO’s drama chief, Francesca Orsi, told Deadline earlier this year: ‘We’re going on some locations scouting in the next couple of weeks, so we’ll know soon. I can’t really say where we’re going to land but chances are somewhere in Europe.”

All three seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO in the US and on Sky and NOW TV in the UK.