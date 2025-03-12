The White Lotus: Did Jason Isaacs wear a prosthetic for his viral nude scene?

The White Lotus stars have shared behind-the-scenes details about Jason Isaacs’ viral nude scene.

On 9 March, fans were treated to the fourth episode of the popular HBO series, which dived further into the chaotic, messy and scandalous lives of our new favourite White Lotus guests’.

Rick (Walton Goggins) reveals to his girlfriend Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood) that he plans on confronting his father’s alleged killer, Jim Hollinger (Scott Gleen), during his trip to Bangkok.

Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) finds out about Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) tragic death in Italy, prompting her to investigate Greg and his shady actions. Iconic frienemies trio Kate (Leslie Bibb), Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) attempt to explore their nearby surroundings with the help of Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius) but are hit with a series of roadblocks.

However, the biggest moment from episode four stemmed from the chaotic Ratliff family – specifically Timothy Ratliff (Isaacs).

Due to his involvement in a major money laundering operation – which he has yet to reveal to his family – Timothy continues to misuse his wife Victoria’s (Parker Posey) prescription lorazepam in secret.

When Victoria questions her family about the whereabouts of her missing pills, Timothy—presumably still groggy from the effects of the lorazepam—accidentally exposes his genitalia to Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Naturally, the full frontal moment was a hit with viewers, with many wondering if Isaacs had gone au natural or used a prosthetic.

Fortunately, The OA star’s onscreen kids, Hook and Nivola, didn’t leave fans in the dark.

During a recent interview with TV Insider, the two young talents confirmed it was all TV magic.

“That wasn’t his real penis,” Nivola said, with Hook swiftly adding, “It was a prosthetic.”

While the Cruel Intentions star and Maestro actor shattered the hearts of thirsty viewers worldwide, they did share some adorable behind-the-scenes details regarding Isaacs’ approach to the scene.

“It was really funny. He was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic,” Hook exclaimed.

Nivola echoed similar sentiments, adding: “He’s like, ‘It’s my fake dick scene today!'”

Hook and Nivola’s interview comes a few days after Isaacs joked about the scene while speaking with Entertainment Weekly.

“Yeah, it is now in my contract for every show I do, so we’ll see. It’ll get easier, hopefully,” he told the news outlet.

In the same interview, Schwarzenegger – who also had a full-frontal scene in the season three premiere – added: “You should be asking what it was like for us to watch it.”

The White Lotus airs Sunday on HBO in the US and Monday in the UK on NOW TV.