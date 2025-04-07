The White Lotus: Cooper Koch and gay twin pay homage to “the incest brothers”

Cooper Koch and his gay twin brother have poked fun at The White Lotus‘ incest storyline.

Since February, TV enthusiasts have immersed themselves in the third season of the hit HBO dark comedy series.

Set in Thailand, the episodes follow a new set of dysfunctional, wealthy, and campy characters who check into the fictional White Lotus resort with their emotional and physical baggage in tow.

Following its premiere, season three captivated viewers with its juicy storylines – like the best friend trio’s (Leslie Bibb, Michelle Monaghan, and Carrie Coon) volatile friendship, Rick’s (Goggins) vengeance quest, and the whodunit shooting mystery.

However, the storyline that shocked fans to their core was the toxic dynamic between brothers Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan Ratliff (Sam Nivola).

After the release of episode one, viewers dubbed the Ratliff siblings as the “incest brothers” due to their various unhinged interactions.

Their bizarre dynamic continued up until episodes five and six, which featured Saxon and Lochlan sharing two kisses and having a shocking threesome with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon).

While the pair’s storyline has shocked TV enthusiasts worldwide, it has also sparked hilarious jokes and reactions from social media users, including the Koch siblings.

On April 6, Cooper and Payton’s younger brother Walker uploaded a photo to his Instagram story, which featured the twins parodying the controversial plot point.

Tagging The White Lotus Instagram account, the snapshot featured Cooper and Payton posing as if they were in a romantic embrace as they stood underneath a map cutout of Thailand.

While Walker refrained from adding additional text to the photo, it was seemingly uploaded in honour of the HBO show’s highly anticipated finale, which aired later that day.

As expected, the jam-packed episode wrapped up many of the season’s juicy storylines.

The best friend trio finally addressed their differences, resulting in a heartwarming reconciliation. Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) and her son Zion (Nicholas Duvernay) agreed to a five-million-dollar payout from Greg (Jon Gries) for her silence regarding Tanya’s (Jennifer Coolidge) death. Rick (Walter Goggins) got revenge for his father’s murder by shooting Jim Hollinger (Scott Glenn).

However, while Jim was dying in Sritala’s (Lek Patravadi) arms, she tearfully revealed that Rick was actually the hotel owner’s son. The shooting also resulted in the death of fan favourite character, Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), who was hit with a stray bullet during the chaos.

Lastly, the final entry provided closure for Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan.

On their last day at the resort, Lochlan asked Saxon to make him a protein smoothie, but his disgruntled brother shut him down, telling him, “No one’s gonna make you a man.“ Saxon then declined Lochlan’s invitation to join him at the beach, prompting Lochlan to ask, “Are you mad or something?”

“Look, Loch, it’s okay for you to, like, worship me, but don’t… worship me,“ Saxon exclaimed. “You know what I mean?“ Confused, In response, Lochlan said, “Look, all you care about is getting off. I saw you lying there, and I thought you looked a little left out. And I’m, you know, a pleaser. I just want to give everyone what they want, and I’m in a family full of narcissists.“

Saxon promptly cut off the conversation, imploring his younger brother to “drop this, like, forever, please”. The events of episodes five and six were never brought up again.

To see how fans reacted to The White Lotus season three finale, click here.