The Wheel of Time star Taylor Napier sizzles in sultry new shoot

Taylor Napier has turned up the heat in a steamy new photoshoot.

In a new black-and-white spread for Behind the Blinds, photographed by Dean Ryan McDaid, The Wheel of Time star displays his showstopping good looks and incredible hair in a series of stunning shots.

In one snapshot, Napier is sitting in a chair, wearing an unbuttoned jumpsuit, cowboy boots, and glasses.

Another photo showcases the heartthrob wearing a tight cardigan that highlights his bulging biceps and boxers that expose his fit legs.

The Behind the Blinds shoot also included several captivating snapshots of Napier shirtless.

Of course, the photos resulted in many fans leaving thirsty messages in the 35-year-old’s Instagram comment section.

“Styling, photography, grooming, him…everything fantastic!” one person wrote, while another fan commented, “Sexiest Warder award goes to.”

Napier’s recent shoot comes a few weeks after his hit Prime Video series The Wheel Time made its highly anticipated return for season three.

The official synopsis reads: “After defeating Ishamael at the end of season two, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in season three, the threats against the Light are multiplying.

“The White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.”

In the new batch of episodes, Napier reprises his role as Maksim, the fierce, dependable and multifaceted Warder who is in a committed relationship with Alanna (Priyanka Bose), an Aes Sedai of the Green Ajah, and Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani/Anthony Kaye), a fellow Warder.

Back in March, the Wreck star opened up to GAY TIMES about all things The Wheel of Time, including his character’s groundbreaking romantic storyline.

“When I came on board, I was excited to do this because I haven’t seen this type of relationship in fantasy before. I mean, this was 2019 when I joined the show, so it had been a while. There had been some little hints at it in other places, but nothing quite as explicit and intentional as what we’re doing here,” he explained.

“The thing that really makes it stand out for me, especially in a fantasy world like The Wheel of Time, is that we’re treated just the same. It’s not just with our characters, but with other queer characters on the show as well.

“Ultimately, I think this is groundbreaking for fantasy. High fantasy, in particular, has a poor track record with queer characters—especially queer men. They’re often disregarded or portrayed in extreme ways, sometimes with their entire families being murdered because of their sexuality.

What we’ve done here is pretty cool: we’ve incorporated queer and polyamorous characters without making it a big deal. It’s just who they are, and I think that’s wonderful in a fantasy space.“

Check out our full interview with Taylor Napier here or below.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is now streaming worldwide on Prime Video.