The Wedding Banquet – from the same director of Fire Island! – receives hilarious first trailer

The first trailer has arrived for The Wedding Banquet, starring queer icons Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone and Kelly Marie Tran.

A remake of the 1993 classic of the same name, the upcoming rom-com follows lesbian couple Angela (Tran) and Lee (Gladstone), who are trying to have a baby via IVF but can’t afford a third round of fertility treatment.

Min (Gi-chan, in his English-language debut), their friend, is the “closeted scion of a multinational corporate empire,” meaning he has “plenty of family money, but a soon-to-expire student visa.”

After his boyfriend, the commitment-averse Chris (Yang), turns down his marriage proposal, Min decides to arrange a green-card marriage with Angela, offering to fund Lee’s IVF in exchange.

Their quiet plan to elope is thrown into chaos when Min’s grandmother (Oscar winning Minari star Youn Yuh-jung) arrives from Korea to meet her future granddaughter-in-law and insists on hosting an extravagant wedding celebration.

The Wedding Banquet was directed by Andrew Ahn, the visionary behind Fire Island (2022), which has been hailed as one of the best LGBTQIA+ films of the decade. (Yang also memorably starred in the rom-com as Howie.)

Ahn co-wrote the script with James Schamus, who was nominated for an Oscar for his screenplay for Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000) and won a BAFTA for producing Brokeback Mountain (2005).

In the first trailer for The Wedding Banquet, Angela, Lee and Chris “de-queer the house” as Min returns from the airport with his grandmother, Angela’s ally mother laments her daughter’s decision to marry a man and Chris comments on the ‘absurdity’ of their situation.

The Wedding Banquet premiered at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival. It will receive a theatrical release in the U.S. on 18 April. Watch the trailer here or below!