The Upshaws’ Jermelle Simon and social content creator Obio Jones announce engagement

Cue the wedding bells! The Upshaws star Jermelle Simon and social media influencer Obio Jones are engaged.

The adorable love birds announced the exciting news in a new interview with PEOPLE.

Before taking the next step in their relationship, Jones and Simon had tossed around the idea of marriage but refrained from making any concrete decisions about it.

However, that all changed in April after the happy couple, including Simon’s three children, moved in together.

“On the day we got the keys, everyone was looking at their rooms and roaming the home. [Jermelle and I] were in our primary room, and I had the kids come in one by one and hand him congratulations notes with I love you’s and sweet descriptions of who he’s been to them, and what family meant. He thought it was just in regards to the house, but I got on one knee and boom!” Jones revealed.

When asked about his reaction to the romantic moment and the diamond-encrusted Cartier engagement ring he received, Simon said he was “completely surprised.”

“I say that because normally, I would have some sort of idea about a thing. [Obio] involved the children, and everyone that was important to me, and no one said a thing,” he said.

“I think it made it that much more special to me because not only was I ready, but I was genuinely surprised, which almost never happens.”

As for when the two will walk down the aisle, the pair told the publication that they’ll be taking time to soak in their engagement before going into planning mode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

“We’re going to give ourselves another month to stop mistakenly calling each other boyfriend and then jump into planning mode,” Jones revealed.

Simon echoed similar sentiments, adding: “I think within a month or so, we will decide if we want a wedding planner or not. For now, we’re just taking a moment to be present with it.”

Their engagement comes a few months after Simon publicly came out as gay.

“To the ones who feel like now is the time, to the ones who feel like maybe later, to the ones who may never come out,” he said in a heartwarming video uploaded on National Coming Out Day.

“And to myself. I want to say to myself, ‘Happy National Coming Out Day’. I have decided to embrace myself fully, all the parts of me.”

The Netflix star further explained that he used to perceive his sexuality as “the biggest curse in my life” before describing the LGBTQIA+ community as” the biggest blessing” he could receive.”

“I have decided that I am enough, and I want to thank everyone who has helped me to get to that place where I feel seen, where I feel like I belong, where I feel loved,” he said. “Thank you for providing a space where I can come on the internet and say, ‘I am a Black gay man.'”

We can’t wait to see more of Simon and Jones’ wedding planning in the upcoming months.