“The show is about love:” Laverne Cox teases new Prime Video series Clean Slate

Here’s your first look at Laverne Cox’s new series, Clean Slate.

Back in 2021, it was announced that the Orange is the New Black star was teaming up with the late legendary producer Norman Lear and actor George Wallace for a new comedy series.

The show – which was initially developed for Peacock in 2020 – follows Desiree Slate (Cox), an out and proud trans woman who returns home to Mobile, Alabama, to reconnect with her estranged father, Harry (Wallace).

However, their family reunion is anything but smooth, with Harry discovering that Desiree isn’t the same child he last saw 23 years ago.

In addition to Cox and Wallace, Clean Slate stars D.K. Uzoukwu as Desiree’s childhood best friend and closeted choir director, Louis; Jay Wilkison as Mack, her dad’s car wash employee; and Norah Murphy as Mack’s 10-year-old daughter.

Over the last few years, there have been little to no updates about the series… until now.

On 18 December, Entertainment Weekly shared first-look photos of Clean Slate for its 2025 Preview feature.

In one snapshot, Desiree is shown smiling at her father, Henry. Another photo features the Slate family sitting in a living while watching TV.

In addition to the exciting first-look photos, Cox teased what viewers can expect from Clean Slate in an interview with the aforementioned news outlet.

“Ultimately, this show is about love, this show is about family, and trying to figure out how to connect after being away from each other and figuring out how to connect across generations and experiences,” she explained.

“Desiree has gone and lived. She’s grown up in New York and become a very different person beyond her gender identity, but just culturally. And so it’s really about that and this father who loves his daughter unconditionally and all the other families that sort of exist in the show.”

Cox also discussed how the show pays tribute to Lear—who executive produced—and the various iconic sitcoms he helped bring to life in the 1970s and 1980s, such as Maude, The Jeffersons, and One Day At A Time.

“[It’s] very much a tribute to the legacy of Norman Lear and tackling intense issues, but doing it in a way that’s accessible and in a way that doesn’t point a finger at you or preach to you,” she explained.

Fortunately, LGBTQIA+ TV enthusiasts won’t have to wait too long to watch Clean Slate, which will be released on Prime Video on 6 February.

Check out all the first-look photos below.