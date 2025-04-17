The Sandman: Netflix shares release date for second and final season

The first trailer has been released for the highly anticipated second and final season of The Sandman.

Confirming that the new entry will be split into two volumes, the short teaser shows Destiny of the Endless (Adrian Lester) calling his siblings – Dream (Tom Sturridge), Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), Desire (Mason Alexander Park), Delerium (Esmé Creed-Miles), Despair (Donna Preston) – for a mysterious meeting.

The trailer also teases the potential of a “king forsaking his kingdom” and “the oldest battle beginning once more.”

The official Netflix logline reads: “After a fateful reunion with his family, Dream of the Endless must face one impossible decision after another as he attempts to save himself, his kingdom, and the waking world from the epic fallout of his past misdeeds.

“To make amends, Dream must confront longtime friends and foes, gods, monsters, and mortals. But the path to forgiveness is full of unexpected twists and turns, and true absolution may cost Dream everything.”

Season two will also see the return of Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, Vivienne Acheampong as Lucienne, and Mark Hamill as Mervyn Pumpkinhead.

Additional new cast members for season two are as follows: Ruairi O’Connor as Dream’s son Orpheus, Freddie Fox as Loki, Clive Russell as Odin, Laurence O’Fuarain as Thor and Ann Skelly as Nuala.

More incoming: Douglas Booth as Cluracan, Jack Gleeson as Puck, Indya Moore as Wanda, and Steve Coogan as Barnabus, Esmé Creed-Miles as Delirium, Adrian Lester as Destiny and Barry Sloane as The Prodigal.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, The Sandman showrunner Allan Heinberg revealed that season two will take place a few weeks after the events of season one.

“After more than a century away from the dreaming, Dream has been restoring and rebuilding his kingdom. As he transforms the palace, he vows to leave the past behind and look to the future. The past, of course, has other ideas,” he explained.

Heinberg also teased that change will be a key theme in the new batch of episodes.

The first season of The Sandman earned rave reviews from fans of the original comic and new viewers for its faithfulness to the source material, diversity and the surprisingly authentic LGBTQIA+ representation.

The Sandman volume one is set to release on 3 July, while volume 2 will premiere on 24 July.

Check out the first trailer for season two below.