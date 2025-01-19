The People’s Joker: UK release date set for critically acclaimed trans Joker film

The People’s Joker is headed to the UK and Ireland.

Billed as an “illegal comic-book movie,” the coming-of-age dark comedy follows an “unconfident trans girl” (Vera Drew) who moves to Gotham City to pursue a career in comedy by joining the cast of UCB Live, “a government-sanctioned late-night sketch show in a world where comedy has been outlawed.”

The synopsis adds: “As mainstream success eludes our heroine, leading her to unite with a ragtag team of rejects, misfits, and a certain love interest named Mister J, “Joker the Harlequin” is born again as a confident (and psychotic) joker on a collision course with the city’s fascist-caped crusader.”

Over the last few years, The People’s Joker has faced its fair share of roadblocks.

After its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival, additional screenings were pulled from the event lineup due to “rights issues.”

Fortunately, the initial pushback didn’t stop the film from reaching the masses.

In 2023, The People’s Joker was screened at the Outfest Film Festival. It also received a US theatrical release in April 2024.

Now it looks like the unofficial parody – directed and co-written by Drew – is making its way to the UK and Ireland courtesy of Matchbox Cine.

On 13 January, the independent film exhibitor and distributor announced on Instagram that the movie would be released in theatres on 21 February.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matchbox Cine (@matchbox_cineclub)

“FINALLY! The People’s Joker is coming to big screens in the UK & Ireland – screenings in London, Manchester and Birmingham are already confirmed and on sale, with many more on the way! Let your local programmer(s) know if you want to see it where you are,” they wrote.

Megan Mitchell, a producer, programmer and audio describer at Matchbox Cine, also released a statement celebrating the news.

“We’re thrilled to be able to finally bring The People’s Joker to audiences across the UK and Ireland,” Mitchell said.

“Matchbox Cine’s exhibition activities have always been about uplifting the orphans, outcasts and outliers of cult cinema, and Vera’s quintessential cult midnight movie is the perfect fit as our first new release title.”

Despite its bumpy journey, The People’s Joker has earned rave reviews from critics and movie enthusiasts – with many praising the film for its dark comedy, DIY production and exploration of themes related to gender identity and self-acceptance.

The trans-inclusive project also secured a 95% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 109 reviews.

For more information about screenings and tickets for The People’s Joker, click here.