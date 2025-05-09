The Old Guard 2: Charlize Theron clashes with Uma Thurman in action-packed new trailer

The first trailer for The Old Guard 2 has finally arrived, promising even more twists and turns than its predecessor.

Set to be released on 2 July on Netflix, the upcoming film follows a newly mortal Andy (Charlize Theron) and her team of mercenaries as they battle a new threat against humanity.

The official synopsis reads: “Andy and her team of immortal warriors are back, with a renewed sense of purpose in their mission to protect the world.

With Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts) still in exile after his betrayal, and Quynh (Vân Veronica Ngô) out for revenge after escaping her underwater prison, Andy grapples with her newfound mortality as a mysterious threat emerges that could jeopardise everything she’s worked towards for thousands of years.

“Andy, Nile (Kiki Layne), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli), and James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor), enlist the help of Tuah (Henry Goulding), an old friend who may provide the key to unlocking the mystery behind immortal existence.”

On 8 May, Netflix finally blessed fans with the first trailer for The Old Guard 2.

At the start of the exciting teaser, Andy reflects on her mortality, telling Nile she’s finally at peace.

However, Andy and her friends’ harmonious existence doesn’t last long due to the villainous Discord (Uma Thurman), the first of the immortals.

“For centuries, I watched you fight to protect humanity. While forsaking your own kind. I will destroy you and everything you stand for with a power you can’t even imagine yet,” Discord menacingly states.

In addition to their battle against Discord, the team must deal with the return of Quynh, who’s free from her underwater prison and on a quest for vengeance.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Theron teased that The Old Guard 2 will have “something for everyone.”

“Fans who loved the first film, fans who loved the original graphic novels – and brand-new fans who are looking for insane action, grounded and relatable characters, gorgeous locations, and a global cast of superstars,” she said.

“We’re going to meet some brand new characters. Andy and her warriors are back with a renewed sense of purpose. The stakes are even higher now that Anndy is mortal and can die – but that certainly won’t keep her out of the action.”

In a separate interview with Tudum, screenwriter and creator of the original comic Greg Rucka echoed similar sentiments while teasing the motives of the film’s characters this time around.

“We come into The Old Guard 2 with Andy on a mission, and one of the questions the second film raises is the legitimacy of that mission,” he explained.

“What I find most fascinating about these immortal characters is that fundamentally, they all face the same questions we do: What am I doing here? What is the purpose of my life.”

The Old Guard 2 comes five years after the first film’s release, which received widespread acclaim for its immersive plot, Theron’s leading performance and the groundbreaking same-sex storyline between Kenzari and Marinelli’s characters, Joe and Nicky.

Check out the full trailer here or below.