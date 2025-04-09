The Last of Us star teases season 2’s LGBTQ+ romance: “The gays are going to be fed”

The new season of The Last of Us is set to feature more LGBTQIA+ content.

In 2023, the HBO adaptation of the popular game series finally made its way to our screens.

Following its release, The Last of Us earned universal acclaim from critics and viewers, with many praising the show for its stellar storytelling, cast performances, and faithfulness to the source material.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the post-apocalyptic drama was lauded for its emotional LGBTQIA+ storytelling regarding characters Ellie, Riley, Bill and Frank.

Fortunately, series newcomer Isabela Merced – who’s set to play Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) new love interest Dina – recently confirmed the highly anticipated second season will feature even more queer content.

In a recent interview with IMDb, the Instant Family star gushed about Ramsey’s performance as Ellie in the first season, revealing that many of their scenes made her want to join the cast.

“I think a lot of Ellie’s origin scenes, [when] she’s with Riley (Storm Reid), that episode was great,” Merced revealed.

The Madame Web star went on to praise Ramsey for being “extremely charming” before teasing what fans can expect from their characters this season.

“Our chemistry is sort of undeniable, and the gays are going to be fed. Like, they’re going to be so happy. I love it,” she continued.

“I’ve been in the editing room, and they were like, ‘Oh, what scenes do you want to watch?’ and I was like, ‘All Dina and Ellie scenes only please. I want to see it all.’

“And it was wonderfully edited. Edited by a gay woman, Emily [Mendez]. Yeah, they’re just going as authentic as possible, and I really love that.”

Merced’s interview came a few weeks after Ramsey echoed similar sentiments about the Dora the Explorer star and her portrayal of Dina.

While speaking with Empire, the Game of Thrones star lauded Merced for bringing a “light and energy” to the show.

“Isabela had the tough job of coming into this big show where everything was already established,” they explained.

“[She comes in] as a love interest to Ellie, but as way more than that. Like, she’s absolutely not just the love interest of the show – she really plays such a pivotal part in the season.”

Towards the end of their statement, Ramsey revealed that they supported each other throughout the making of season two.

“I was so tired and beaten down throughout some of it, and she always had a way of just making it light. I think we really carried each other through this season,” they said.

The Last of Us season two is set to make its world premiere on 13 April.

Picking up five years after the events of season one, the new episodes will see Joel and Ellie “drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Alongside Pascal and Ramsey, Gabriel Luna and Rutina Wesley will be reprising their roles as Tommy and Maria, respectively.

The second entry will also introduce a plethora of new faces, such as Kaitlyn Dever as Abby, Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac.

Lastly, Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara is expected to be a guest star. However, her role is being kept under wraps.

Check out the full trailer for The Last of Us season two here or below.