The Last of Us: HBO reveals release date for season 2

The highly-anticipated second season of The Last of Us has finally landed a release date.

Back in 2023, the HBO adaptation of the popular game franchise became an instant hit with TV enthusiasts for its stellar storytelling and showstopping acting performances from Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey.

Due to its popularity and universal acclaim – boasting a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes – the show was renewed for a second season weeks before its season one finale.

“I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey,” Neil Druckmann, executive producer, said in a celebratory statement at the time.

Over the last few months, fans have eagerly awaited new updates regarding the forthcoming season, specifically its release date.

Fortunately, on 19 February, HBO finally announced that the seven-episode season would kick off on Sunday, 13 April.

Like its first entry, season two will be available on HBO and its streaming service Max.

In addition to confirming the release date, the network dropped three new posters featuring Joel (Pedro Pascal), Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and new character Abby (Kaitlyn Dever).

The logline is as follows: “Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.”

Naturally, fans have flocked to social media to express their excitement for season two’s April premiere.

One viewer wrote: “TLOU DROPPING ON MY BIRTHDAY OHHH ITS A GIFT FOR ME.”

Another fan tweeted: “I really can’t wait to see the reactions of people who haven’t played the game.”

A third fan added: “Aah! Don’t make me wait any further. April 13 feels like another year…”

In addition to Pascal and Ramsey, The Last of Us season two will see the return of Gabriel Luna as Tommy and Rutina Wesley as Maria.

The second entry will also introduce a plethora of new faces, such as Isabela Merced as Dina Young Mazino as Jesse, Ariela Barer as Mel, Tati Gabrielle as Nora, Spencer Lord as Owen, Danny Ramirez as Manny, and Jeffrey Wright as Isaac.

Lastly, Schitt’s Creek star Catherine O’Hara is expected to be a guest star. However, her role is being kept under wraps.

In a recent interview with Deadline, EVP of HBO Programming, Francesca Orsi, teased what fans can expect from season two.

“There’s certain elements in terms of the various factions that are competing for survival that reveal themselves as a really intriguing survivalist group, and they think they just have a quality to them that feels distinct in how they present,” she explained.

‘There’s a certain way [the show] is presenting them in wardrobe and makeup that feels really different than the average person.”

Check out the latest teaser for The Last of Us season two here or below.