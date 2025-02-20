The History of Sound: Mubi acquires Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor’s gay romance drama

The History of Sound has found its distributing home.

Since 2021, LGBTQIA+ movie enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the release of the upcoming gay drama starring Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor.

Directed by Oliver Hermanus, The History of Sound is based on the Pushcart Prize-winning novel from Ben Shattuck, a collection of 12 short stories that are set across three centuries and explores generational patterns of love and loss.

The title story follows two young men in the shadows of WWI who are determined to record the lives, voices and music of their American countrymen. Lionel (Mescal) and David (O’Connor) begin to log the events, whilst falling in love in the process.

Over the last five years, details regarding the film’s release have been kept under wraps… until now.

On 19 February, Variety revealed that streaming platform and distributor Mubi secured the North American rights to The History of Sound.

As for the film’s international release, the news outlet confirmed that Focus Features and Universal Pictures International would be leading its distribution.

In a statement, director Hermanus said he was “thrilled” over the three distributors’ involvement with The History of Sound.

“This film is a true passion project. It has been a part of my life, and the lives of Paul Mescal and Josh O’Connor, for the past five years, and I could not be more thrilled to have found partners in MUBI in North America and Focus and UPI internationally,” he said.

“They champion the cinema I love, and having our film as part of their family of films has made this journey all the more fruitful.”

As of writing, an official release date has yet to be announced.

However, Mubi has confirmed plans to bring The History of Sound to cinemas this year following its world premiere – which will be announced in the coming months.

The recent news comes a year after Hermanus gushed about working with Mescal and O’Connor during an interview with GAY TIMES.

“They’re on fire. I mean, they’re great friends, and they get on. They love working together. This is their first time––it just feels right,” he revealed while promoting his limited series Mary & George.

“Going to work with them feels right because they love and care about it.”

Mescal, who rose to fame with his BAFTA-winning performance in Normal People and his Oscar-nominated turn in Aftersun, made waves with LGBTQIA+ moviegoers after starring alongside Andrew Scott in the acclaimed gay romance All of Us Strangers (2023).

Before winning an Emmy and Golden Globe Award for his role as a young Charles III in Netflix’s The Crown, O’Connor had this breakthrough with Francis Lee’s lauded gay romantic drama God’s Own Country.

More recently, he starred in the queer sports dramedy Challengers alongside Zendaya and Mike Faist.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding The History of Sound.