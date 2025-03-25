The Divine: LGBTQ+ venue to celebrate one year anniversary with queer variety show

The Divine is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary with an exciting one-off event.

Back in January 2024, one of London’s most legendary LGBTQIA+ venues, The Glory, shut its doors after 10 years.

While its closure was heartbreaking, co-owners John Sizzle, Jonny Woo, and Colin Rothbart didn’t leave their dedicated patrons hanging.

A month after The Glory’s closure, the trio started a new chapter by opening up The Divine, a “queer bar, drag hothouse, LGBTQ+ performance venue and nightclub.”

Since its exciting debut, the Dalston-based venue has thrived as a new go-to spot for London’s LGBTQIA+ community – treating attendees to performances from emerging artists, exciting club nights and dazzling drag shows.

Now, The Divine is gearing up for its biggest event yet in honour of the venue’s one-year anniversary. On 3 April, Woo and Sizzle are set to host a one-night-only variety show titled The Divine Variety: A Celestial Happening.

The three-hour event – held at The Hackney Empire – will feature eccentric and immersive performances from some of East London’s best drag queens, drag kings, queer musicians, comedians, and go-go dancers.

In addition to featuring “rousing sing-a-longs and absurd solo moments,” the variety show will have three acts – “Heaven and Hell and ends with The Divine.”

Lastly, The Divine’s interior will be recreated on the Hackney Empire stage, featuring some of the stunning Max Allen artwork originally seen at the Dalston venue.

Tickets range between £15 to £40, plus fees. Doors open at 7 pm, with the show starting at 8.

The Divine Variety show lineup includes:

Amazi,

Baby Lame’s Shit Show

Don’t Drag Me I’m Scared

A Man To Pet and her Basic Boys

Bolly Illusion and dancers

Dan Wye

Sharon Le Grand

Rhys’s Pieces and Sue Gives A F*ck

Margo Marshall, Dairy King

Chiyo, Major Dom & Shardeazy Afrodesiak

Crip Ladywood

Barbs

Rudi Douglas

Die Lemma

Viktor Victoria

The Family Woo

The Divine Dancers (featuring Margo Marshall )

The Divine Crew in a tribute to the original punk queen of drag, Divine herself!

For more information about ticket prices, click here.