The Bold and the Beautiful: US daytime soap to feature its first-ever gay male couple

The Bold & the Beautiful is about to usher in some major gay representation.

On 11 September, Deadline announced that Harrison Cone would be portraying a new gay character on the long-running soap.

While the name of his character is being kept under wraps, we know that he will be an aspiring designer at Forrester Creations, the show’s fictional fashion house.

In addition to joining the complex world of The Bold and the Beautiful, Cone’s role is set to make LGBTQIA+ history.

According to the news outlet, the character will be introduced as the boyfriend of Remy Pryce (Christian Weissmann), with the two sharing a kiss on screen.

This will be the first time The Bold and the Beautiful has ever featured a gay male couple and a male same sex kiss in its 38-year history.

Cone’s historic debut on the beloved soap is scheduled to kick off on 16 September.

While The Bold and the Beautiful is ushering in more gay representation this week, it’s not the first time the show has featured LGBTQIA+ characters.

In 2012, the series introduced its first lesbian couple, Karen Spencer (Joanna Johnson) and her wife Danielle (Crystal Chappell).

A few years later, B&B featured trans character, Maya Avant (Karla Mosley), who became the first regular trans character to appear in daytime television and the first trans bride on TV.

Before landing a role on B&B, Cone made his debut in the film and TV industry in 2017, starring in The Spookies.

Since then, he has appeared in a variety of big-name series, including Superstore (2021), American Horror Stories (2022), Hacks (2024), and The Summer I Turned Pretty (2025).

Cone will also be featured in the upcoming LGBTQIA+ coming-of-age film I Wish You All The Best, playing the role of Todd.

Based on Mason Deaver’s hit young adult novel of the same name, the film follows Ben De Backer (Corey Fogelmanis), a non-binary teenager who gets thrown out of their religious parents’ home after coming out.

The official synopsis adds: “With nowhere else to turn, they move in with their estranged older sister (Alexandra Daddario) and her husband (Cole Sprouse). After enrolling in a new school, they find support from an eccentric art teacher (Lena Dunham) and form an unexpected bond with a kind-hearted student (Miles Gutierrez-Riley).

“With the help of their new relationships, they navigate the awkward hurdles of young adulthood in this sweetly funny journey of self-discovery that celebrates the power of being true to yourself.”

