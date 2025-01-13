The best LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix, from Heartstopper to Black Doves

Remember when LGBTQIA+ characters were the sidekick? The stereotypical white cis gay who popped up in a recurring capacity for comedic effect? Or if they were the central character, their sexuality would be downplayed and scenes of intimacy would be non-existent? Yeah, we’ll admit: we don’t really miss those days. No shade to some of these characters of course, because a lot of them paved the way for the positive queer representation we see today.
As of 2024, however, representation for the LGBTQIA+ community on television has never been better and it’s futile to deny Netflix’s role in this. Futile! Over the past few years, the streamer has built a reputation as one of the most inclusive sources for content, whether it’s originals such as Heartstopper, Young Royals and Glamorous, to network classics like American Horror Story, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Schitt’s Creek. Netflix boasts a plethora of incredible LGBTQIA+ comedies, dramas and thrillers, so we’ve rounded up some of the best that you can stream right now.
Atypical (2017-2021)
Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Amy Okunda, Michael Rapaport
Atypical was met with rave reviews for Keir Gilchrist’s leading performance as Sam Gardner, an Antarctica and penguin-obsessed teenager with autism spectrum disorder, as well as the romance between his sister Casey (Brigette Lundy-Paine) and her classmate Izzie (Fivel Stewart). Although the series was initially criticised for its lack of autistic talent – in front and behind the camera – autistic writers and actors were hired from the second season until its season four conclusion to better reflect the experiences of the community.
AJ and the Queen (2020)
Cast: RuPaul, Izzy G., Michael-Leon Wooley, Josh Segarra, Katerina Tannenbaum, Tia Carrere, Matthew Wilkas
‘Blame It On The Edit’ singer RuPaul made her Netflix series debut on AJ and the Queen as Ruby Red, a “bigger-than-life but down-on-her-luck drag queen” who travels across America in a rundown RV accompanied by a wise-cracking 10-year-old orphan called AJ. Each episode sees Ruby visit a drag club and perform a killer musical number, where she is joined by some of the most legendary contestants from Drag Race’s herstory such as Bianca Del Rio, Latrice Royale, Katya, Jinkx Monsoon and Mo Heart. The Emmy-winner wrote and executive produced the show alongside Michael Patrick King, who is best known for directing, writing and producing Sex and the City and Lisa Kudrow’s satirical cult classic The Comeback. Sadly, the show was – and you’ll hear this quite a lot in this article – cancelled after just one season.
Baby Reindeer (2024)
Cast: Richard Gadd, Jessica Gunning, Nava Mau, Tom Goodman-Hill
Based on the experiences of Richard Gadd, who also wrote, created and starred in the lead role, Baby Reindeer became a critical and viral sensation for its deeply unsettling and nuanced depiction of sexual abuse and addiction. The psychological thriller and black-comedy follows Donny, a bartender and aspiring comedian who becomes the object of affection of Martha, an unstable former lawyer who refers to him as “baby reindeer”. The series also stars Nava Mau as Donny’s love interest Teri, a confident and complex trans woman who demands respect and isn’t afraid to – as Mau told GAY TIMES – call him out on his “shit”. Baby Reindeer won six Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series and Lead Actor and Lead Actress for Gadd and Gunning.
The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself (2022)
Cast: Jay Lycurgo, Nadia Parkes, Emilien Vekemans, Isobel Jesper Jones, Karen Connell, Paul Ready, David Gyasi, Kerry Kox, Fehinti Balogun, Misia Butler, Liz White, Róisín Murphy, Tim Plester
Based on Sally Green’s young adult novel Half Bad, The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself follows the titular 16-year-old bastard Nathan Byrn (Lycurgo), the illegitimate son of the world’s most dangerous and feared witch whose rather unfortunate birthright lands him smack dab in the middle of an ancient war within the witch community. With the help of the rebellious Annalise (Nadia Parkes) and charismatic ‘bad boy’ Gabriel (Emilien Vekemans), Nathan embarks on a perilous journey to end the war. The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself is your average British coming-of-age, witch-centric story with queer, three-dimensional leading characters and an abundance of guts, gore and utter carnage. They don’t make anything original these days, huh?
Black Doves (2024-present)
Cast: Keira Knightley, Ben Whishaw, Sarah Lancashire
Period drama queen Keira Knightly traded her corset for a pistol in Black Doves, a gritty spy thriller about a spies-for-hire organisation that obtains secrets for the highest bidder. The British actress plays Helen Webb, the wife of the Secretary for Defence, who learns her secret identity as a spy is under threat when her lover is murdered. Ben Whishaw also stars as Sam Young, an old friend and hitman who yearns for his ex-boyfriend Michael (Omari Douglas). The action genre is notoriously lacking in rainbow characters, so the inclusion of a gay hitman as a co-lead is – this word is overused but quite relevant here – groundbreaking. Sam isn’t the only queer character, either; he reconnects with old friends – a gay couple – and is hunted by lesbian assassins. Black Doves might be the queerest spy series ever, and good news incoming: season two has been confirmed!
Big Mouth (2017-present)
Cast: Nick Kroll, John Mulaney, Jessi Klein, Jason Mantzoukas, Jenny Slate, Fred Armisen, Maya Rudolph, Jordan Peele, Ayo Edebiri
Inspired by Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg’s upbringing in the Westchester County suburbs of New York, Big Mouth centres on a group of seventh graders as they confront the awkwardness of adolescence and puberty. Featuring various magical beings that guide the children through different stages of life, such as the rambunctious “hormone monsters”, Big Mouth has aired seven seasons to praise for its depiction of sex and the human body and for representing various LGBTQIA+ issues such as coming out, biphobia and the trans experience.
Bonding (2019–2021)
Cast: Zoe Levin, Brendan Scannell, Micah Stock, Matthew Wilkas
Loosely based on the experiences of creator Rightor Doyle, Bonding follows the adventures of Tiff (Zoe Levin), a psychiatry student slash dominatrix who enlists her gay best friend from high school, Peter (Brendan Scannell), to be her assistant. The series sees Peter come to terms with his venture into sadomasochism and newfound liberation while Tiff attempts to balance her career with her clients. Although Bonding returned to even more acclaim with its sophomore season, Netflix controversially axed the series in 2021.
Brooklyn Nine-Nine (2013–2021)
Cast: Andy Samberg, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Chelsea Peretti, Andre Braugher, Dirk Blocker, Joel McKinnon Miller
The 2018 recipient of the GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Comedy Series, procedural comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine focuses on a team of eccentric detectives in the fictional 99th Precinct of the New York City Police Department in Brooklyn. Its eight-season run was applauded for its portrayal of LGBTQIA+ characters, especially Andre Braugher’s portrayal of Captain Raymond Hold, an openly gay Black man in a same-sex interracial marriage, and Stephanie Beatriz’s hard-as-nails detective Rosa Diaz, whose coming out episode was hailed as one of the decade’s most important representations of sexual orientation.
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (2018–2021)
Cast: Kiernan Shipka, Ross Lynch, Lucy Davis, Miranda Otto, Jaz Sinclair, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Richard Coyle, Chance Perdomo, Darren Mann
Netflix’s gritty, Buffy the Vampire Slayer-esque reboot of Sabrina the Teenage Witch stars Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka as the titular spellbinding character, who is forced to juggle her supernatural abilities with her mortal life. Unlike the original series, queerness is celebrated with main characters such as pansexual warlock Ambrose Spellman (Chance Perdomo) and trans man Theo Putman (Lachlan Watson). Despite its devoted fanbase, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina was cancelled after just four seasons (or ‘parts’, whatever).
Dancing Queen (2018)
Cast: Alyssa Edwards, Shangela, Laganja Estranja
Dancing Queen is an eight-part docuseries filmed in Mesquite, Texas, the hometown of Justin Johnson aka Alyssa Edwards, the drag superstar who memorably rose to fame on the fifth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars 2. Only airing for one season, the highly entertain(t)ing series follows Alyssa as she attempts to balance her fame and responsibilities as a coach at her dance studio, Beyond Belief, as well as finding the time for her friends, family and love life. The series includes guest appearances from fellow Drag Race alum such as Shangela and Laganja Estranja. It’s high camp and we deserve a season two. Deserve!
Dead End: Paranormal Park (2022)
Cast: Zach Barack, Kody Kavitha, Alex Brightman, Emily Osment, Clinton Leupp, Kenny Tran, Kathreen Khavari, Tucker Chandler
Based on the graphic novels DeadEndia by creator Hamish Steele and Cartoon Hangover’s Too Cool! Cartoons web short Dead End, this fantasy, horror and comedy hybrid focuses on a group of employees who work at a theme park slash haunted house during the summer, which also happens to be a portal to hell. Paranormal Park made strides for queer representation in animation with the inclusion of a trans male lead character, Barney Guttman (Zach Barack), and multiple supporting characters who also identify under the LGBTQIA+ umbrella including Norma Khan (Kody Kavitha), Logan “Logs” Nguyen (Kenny Tran) and Badyah “Deathslide” Hassan (Kathreen Khavari).
Eastsiders (2012–2019)
Cast: Van Hansis, Kit Williamson, John Halbach, Constance Wu, Matthew McKelligon, Stephen Guarino, Brianna Brown, Willam
Infidelity and substance abuse are at the core of Eastsiders, a dark comedy web series centring on the lives of on-and-off couple Thom (Van Hansis) and Cal (Kit Williamson). Also starring RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Willam as Douglas/Gomorrah Ray, a drag queen who falls in love with Stephen Guarino’s character Quincy, as well as Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Wu as Cal’s best friend Kathy, the series garnered a devoted fanbase throughout its four-season run and numerous accolades. Willam memorably received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Digital Daytime Drama Series, making herstory in the process as the first drag entertainer to be nominated for an Emmy in an acting category.
Elité (2018–2024)
Cast: María Pedraza, Itzan Escamilla, Miguel Bernardeau, Mina El Hammani, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, Álvaro Rico, Arón Piper, Omar Ayuso
In Spanish teen drama Elité, three working class friends Samuel (Itzan Escamilla), Nadia (Mina El Hammani) and Christian (Miguel Herrán) are sent to an elite boarding school after their previous school was destroyed. The scandalous series has introduced some of television’s most beloved queer characters in Omar (Omar Ayuso), Ander (Arón Piper), Patrick (Manu Ríos), Mencia (Martina Cariddi) and Rebeka (Claudia Salas). One of Netflix’s best-performing Spanish originals, Elité came to an end in 2024 with its eighth season.
Everything Now (2023)
Cast: Sophie Wilde, Lauryn Ajufo, Harry Cadby, Noah Thomas, Sam Reuben, Niamh McCormack, Jessie Mae Alonzo, Robert Akodoto, Vivienne Acheampong, Alex Hassell, Stephen Fry
Everything Now flew slightly under the radar when it premiered in October 2023, whether that was a result of the SAG-AFTRA strikes, lack of star power or promotion, we’re not sure: but it deserved more. The British series follows Mia – played to perfection by Sophie Wilde from this year’s breakout horror Talk to Me – a teen who rejoins Sixth Form after a stint in hospital with anorexia. In similar vein to Netflix contemporaries Sex Education and Heartstopper, Everything Now delivered an authentic depiction of modern British queerness but with a much-needed dramatic lens. Sadly, Netflix pulled the plug after one season.
Feel Good (2020-2021)
Cast: Mae Martin, Charlotte Ritchie, Lisa Kudrow, Adrian Lukis, Phil Burgers, Pippa Haywood, Ophelia Lovibond
Mae Martin created, wrote and starred in British dramedy Feel Good as a fictionalised version of themselves, a comedian and addict whose behaviours and intense romanticism negatively dominates their life. Co-starring Charlotte Ritchie as their partner George, as well as Lisa Kudrow and Adrian Lukis as their parents, the series chronicles Mae as they juggle relationships with their friends and family, fellow addicts and colleagues at their local stand-up comedy club. Martin received a nomination for the BAFTA TV Award for Best Female Comedy Performance (before coming out as non-binary) for their work on the series.
First Kill (2022)
Cast: Sarah Catherine Hook, Imani Lewis, Elizabeth Mitchell, Aubin Wise, Gracie Dzienny, Dominic Goodman, Phillip Mullings Jr., Jason R. Moore
Heartstopper meets Buffy the Vampire Slayer in Netflix’s adaptation of Victoria Schwab’s beloved short story, First Kill. Sarah Catherine Hook stars as Juliette, a teenage vampire who needs to make her first kill so she can take her place among her powerful family of “legacy” vampires. Her initiation becomes all the more complicated, however, when she sets her sights romantically on a new girl in town called Calliope (Imani Lewis), who just so happens to be a monster hunter. Always the way, isn’t it? Despite its mixed critical response, the supernatural romance garnered a passionate following – especially amongst queer women – and was watched globally for over 30 million hours in its first three days on Netflix. Two months after the first season premiered, however, the streamer announced that it had been axed.
Glamorous (2023)
Cast: Kim Cattrall, Miss Benny, Zane Phillips, Jade Payton, Michael Hsu Rosen, Ayesha Harris, Graham Parkhurst, Damian Terriquez, Diana-Maria Riva, Kaleb Horn, Lisa Gilroy, Mark Deklin, Nicole Power, Ricardo Chavira
Netflix got on the wrong side of the queers (again) when they cancelled Glamorous. The feel-good queer comedy was desperately needed in the rather serious LGBTQIA+ television landscape with its silly and self-aware Ugly Betty-lite humour, lack of trauma elements and diverse representation of the queer community. Featuring Sex and the City icon Kim Cattrall as Madolyn Madison, the makeup mogul-equivalent of Wilhelmina Slater, Glamorous follows Marco (Miss Benny), a gender non-conforming queer who embarks on a journey of self-discovery after he’s hired as Madolyn’s new assistant. (A primarily shirtless) Zane Phillips shines as Madolyn’s himbo, quasi-villain son Chad, Ayesha Harris and Jade Payton exemplify Black queer love as Britt and Venetia while Michael Hsu Rosen made viewers swoon as Ben, a “hapless” Dungeons & Dragons stan. We’re really going to miss this cast.
Halston (2021)
Cast: Ewan McGregor, Rory Culkin, Rebecca Davan, Sullivan Jones, David Pittu, Krysta Rodriguez, Gianfranco Rogriguez, Bill Pullman, Kelly Bishop, Vera Farmiga, Maxim Swinton
The fourth in a string of releases from Ryan Murphy for Netflix, Halston stars Ewan McGregor as the iconic gay designer of the same name whose influence and business strategies redefined American fashion. The series chronicles Halston as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that became synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame in 1970s and 1980s New York, before he passes away at age 57 due to AIDS-related cancer.
The Haunting of Bly Manor (2020)
Cast: Victoria Pedretti, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, T’Nia Miller, Amelia Eve, Rahul Kohli, Tahirah Sharif, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Henry Thomas
The follow-up to the critically-acclaimed horror series The Haunting of Hill House, Bly Manor tells the story of Dani (Victoria Pedretti), a young au-pair who is hired to look after two children in an eerie country house. Upon her arrival, she begins to see hostile apparitions that proceed to haunt the premises. Unlike its spine-chillingly scary predecessor, Bly Manor is, as its core, a love story. The relationship between Dani and Jamie (Amelia Eve) was widely celebrated by fans and critics, who applauded the show’s refreshing representation of LGBTQIA+ women.
Heartbreak High (2022-present)
Cast: Ayesha Madon, James Majoos, Chloe Hayden, Asher Yasbincek, Thomas Weatherall, Will McDonald, Joshua Heuston, Gemma Chua-Tran, Bryn Chapman-Parish, Sherry-Lee Watson, Brodie Townsend, Chika Ikogwe, Scott Major, Rachel House
Amerie (Ayesha Madon) becomes a social pariah when her fellow students discover a map that she co-created with her best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek), who has mysteriously stopped talking to her following a music festival, that details all of the sexual exploits at Hartley High. The students are subsequently forced to attend a sexual education course called the Sexual Literacy Tutorial, where they cover topics such as substance abuse, consent and discrimination. Heartbreak High has been renewed for a third and final season.
Heartstopper (2022-present)
Cast: Joe Locke, Kit Connor, William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Sebastian Croft, Cormac Hyde-Corrin, Rhea Norwood, Imogen Heaney, Tobie Donovan, Olivia Colman
Following the love story between the openly gay overthinker Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) and buoyant rugby player Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), Heartstopper is a light and joyous watch featuring little in the way of trauma and conflict, and that’s exactly what young queer people coming to terms with their sexuality or gender identity need to see. As their friendship blossoms into romance, Charlie and Nick, as well as their circle of friends, try and navigate the “ever-relatable journey of self discovery and acceptance, supporting each other as they learn to find their most authentic selves.”
Hollywood (2020)
Cast: Patti LuPone, David Corenswet, Darren Criss, Jeremy Pope, Laura Harrier, Samara Weaving, Jake Picking, Holland Taylor, Dylan McDermott, Maude Apatow
Seven-episode limited series Hollywood sees a group of young aspiring actors and filmmakers as they try to catch their big break in a post-World War II world. Each character offers their own glimpse into Hollywood’s Golden Age, while the series itself highlights the racism, sexism, homophobia and decades-old power dynamics that are still prevalent in the entertainment industry today. While the show may have garnered a mixed response from critics, it’s received plenty of praise from viewers who loved getting the chance to see a more diverse depiction of Hollywood where everyone (who deserves it) gets a happy ending.
I Am Not Okay With This (2020)
Cast: Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, Sofia Bryant, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Aidan Wojtak-Hissong, Richard Ellis
Consisting of seven 20-30 minute episodes, I Am Not Okay With This is based on Charles Forsman’s graphic novel of the same name and is led by Sophia Lillis, who memorably rose to fame as Beverley Marsh in It and It: Chapter Two. The fantasy drama focuses on her character, Sydney, as she struggles to come to terms with her sexuality and her newfound superpowers. Although the coming-of-drama was “quietly picked up for a second season,” it was cancelled at Netflix “due to circumstances created by COVID.”
Orange is the New Black (2013–2019)
Cast: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon, Kate Mulgrew, Laverne Cox, Uzo Aduba, Natasha Lyonne, Taryn Manning, Samira Wiley, Danielle Brooks, Jackie Cruz, Selenis Leyva, Dascha Polanco, Nick Sandow, Yael Stone
One of Netflix’s most-streamed dramas of all time, Orange is the New Black is based on Piper Kerman’s memoir of the same name, in which she detailed her confinement in a women’s prison. Lead character Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex’s (Laura Prepon) relationship is at the forefront of several storylines, and the show has many other supporting queer characters, most notably Samira Wiley’s Poussey Washington and Laverne Cox’s portrayal of trans inmate Sophia Bursett. The latter’s performance earned the actress an Emmy nomination, making her the first transgender person to be nominated for an Emmy in any acting category.
The Politician (2019–present)
Cast: Ben Platt, Jessica Lange, Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones, Bette Midler, Judith Light
Ryan Murphy’s satirical comedy stars Ben Platt as Payton Hobart, a wealthy student from California who is determined to become the President of the United States. First, he has to navigate the most treacherous political landscape of all: Saint Sebastian High School. It’s stylish, it’s camp, and it features the most iconic quote of 2019 courtesy of Jessica Lange: “I don’t understand why calling that gay man a butt-munch was such a scandal. That’s what gays do: munch butts and celebrate Halloween.” In an interview, Murphy said he would like to “do three seasons total” and have the third pick up a few years after the season two finale, to have “Ben Platt get a little bit older for his final race.”
Q-Force (2021)
Cast: Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour, Laurie Metcalf, Gary Cole, Fortune Feimster, Gabe Liedman, Alie Liebegott, Stephanie Beatriz
Will & Grace legend Sean Hayes leads Q-Force as Agent Maryweather, a gay spy who is relocated and stationed in West Hollywood after being discriminated against by his agency. There, he tries to hold his unlikely team of LGBTQIA+ ass-kicking misfits together – including mechanic and driver Deb (Wanda Sykes), disguise artist Twink (Matt Rogers) and expert hacker Stat (Patti Harrison) – before embarking on explosive missions that could save the world, while proving that LGBTQIA+ agents are just as effective as their heterosexual counterparts in the process. The ensemble supporting cast also includes Gary Cole, David Harbour, Laurie Metcalf and Stephanie Beatriz. Matt Rogers confirmed its cancellation on an episode of the Attitudes! Podcast.
Queer Eye (2018–present)
Cast: Karamo Brown, Tan France, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Jeremiah Brent
The reboot of Bravo’s iconic series Queer Eye for the Straight Guy introduces a new Fab Five: Antoni Porowski, food and wine expert; Tan France, fashion expert; Karamo Brown, culture expert; Bobby Berk, design expert; and Jonathan Van Ness, grooming expert. Each episode follows the quintet as they travel around the United States and transform the lives of people – straight and LGBTQIA+ – who are in dire need of lifestyle makeovers. In season eight, Jeremiah Brent replaced Berk.
Ratched (2020)
Cast: Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Sophie Okonedo, Vincent D’Onofrio, Harriet Sansom Harris, Brandon Flynn, Hunter Parish
A prequel to classic movie One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, Ratched stars American Horror Story veteran Sarah Paulson as the infamous nurse and heartless title character who uses her authority to torture her patients. Set in 1947, the thriller follows Mildred as she arrives in Northern Carolina to seek employment at a leading psychiatric hospital, where new and unsettling experiments have begun on the human mind. Mildred, a psychopath, presents herself as the perfect image of what a dedicated nurse should be. Although Ratched received polarizing reviews, it became a massive hit for Netflix, debuting in the number one spot in over 50 countries.
The Sandman (2022-present)
Cast: Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holdbrook, Vivienne Acheampong, Patton Oswalt, Jenna Coleman, Joely Richardson, Nina Wadia, Souad Faress, Dinita Gohil, Asim Chaudhry, David Thewlis, Gwendoline Christie, Mason Alexander Park, Kyo Ra, Cassie Clare, John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Fry
Tom Sturridge stars in the latest adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s works as the titular character, Dream/Morpheus, the king of dreams who is captured in an occult ritual. After being held captive for 106 years, Morpheus escapes and sets out to restore order to his realm, The Dreaming, while attempting to thwart an escaped nightmare called the Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook). Upon its premiere, viewers celebrated the amount of queerness in The Sandman, with characters such as the Corinthian, Johanna Constantine (Jenna Coleman), Hal Carter (John Cameron Mitchell) and Rose Walker (Kyo Ra) identifying as members of the LGBTQIA+ community while Dream’s sibling, Desire (Mason Alexander Park), is gender-fluid. A second season will premiere later this year.
Sense8 (2015-2018)
Cast: Aml Ameen, Doona Bae, Jamie Clayton, Tina Desai, Tuppence Middleton, Max Riemelt, Miguel Angel Silvestre, Brian J. Smith, Freema Agyeman, Terrence Mann, Anupam Kher, Naveen Andrews, Daryl Hannah, Toby Onwumere
Sense8 tells the story of eight unique individuals born on the same day who can connect with one another’s thoughts and actions, as they embark on a journey together to find out why they can do what they do. It’s mind-boggling at times, but it’s also one of the most diverse and queer-friendly TV shows ever made. The series is also known for its explicit sex scenes and no-holds-barred orgies, which regularly bring the whole cast together for some intense on-screen love-making. The series was cancelled after just two seasons, sparking uproar from fans online. The backlash led to the streaming service commissioning a two and a half hour series finale, which aired in June 2018.
Sex Education (2019-2023)
Cast: Asa Butterfield, Gillian Anderson, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Aimee-Lou Wood, Connor Swindells, Kedar Williams-Sterling, Tanya Reynolds, Patricia Allison
Asa Butterfield leads Sex Education as Otis Milburn, a sexually awakward teenager who lives with his sex therapist mother Jean (Gillian Anderson) while attempting to survive the perils of high school with his openly gay best friend Eric. Notable for tackling sensitive subjects related to sexual intimacy and for its authentic and diverse representation of the LGBTQIA+ experience, Sex Education currently ranks as one of Netflix’s most successful shows of all time, with the first season raking in over 40 million streams within its first month of release.
Schitt’s Creek (2015–2020)
Cast: Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy, Annie Murphy, Emily Hampshire, Jennifer Robertson, Chris Elliot, Tim Rozon, Sarah Levy, Dustin Milligan, Noah Reid
Schitt’s Creek made history in 2020 as Catherine O’Hara, Eugene Levy, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy swept all four major categories at the Primetime Emmy Awards – the first time ever for a comedy or drama. Created by the Levy’s, the series stars the aforementioned as the Rose family: wealthy socialities who lose their fortune and have to take refuge in the motel of a town they purchased as a joke. As well as receiving praise for its humour, Schitt’s Creek became a huge hit with viewers and critics for its depiction of the LGBTQIA+ community – particularly Dan Levy’s sardonic pansexual character David. Throughout the six-season series, David embarks on relationships with both men and women, and it’s never presented as an issue. It’s simply accepted by every character. We all remember the wine bottle scene, don’t we? Iconic.
Shadowhunters (2016–2019)
Cast: Katherine McNamara, Dominic Sherwood, Alberto Rosende, Matthew Daddario, Emeraude Toubia, Isaiah Mustafa, Harry Shum Jr., Alisha Wainwright, Alan van Sprang, Maxim Roy
The second adaptation of the beloved series of novels following the 2013 film The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, the series focuses on 18-year-old Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) as she discovers that she comes from a long line of Shadowhunters – human-angel hybrids who hunt down demons. The show received mixed reviews, although the relationship between Alec (Matthew Daddario) and Magnus (Harry Shum Jr.) became one of the most championed TV relationships in recent memory. The show was cancelled in 2018, breaking the hearts of millions of fans who ‘ship’ the couple, which was described as one of the most natural and realistic LGBTQIA+ romances on air.
Smiley (2022)
Cast: Carlos Cuevas, Miki Esparbê, Pepón Nieto, Meritxell Calvo, Giannina Fruttero, Eduardo Lloveras, Ruth Llopis, Cedrick Mugisha, Carles Sanjaime, Ramon Pujol
Based on creator Guillem Clua’s play of the same name, Smiley is set in Barcelona and follows the love story between Alex (Carlos Cuevas), a bartender, and Bruno (Miki Esparbê), an architect. The official synopsis reads: “Two men and their friends in Barcelona navigate hesitations, hangups and missed connections as they search for the true love they’ve been missing.” Smiley received praise from fans and critics for Cuevas and Esparbé’s chemistry and the lack of queer trauma elements, receiving a nomination for Outstanding Spanish-Language Scripted Television Series at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards. In an interview on Aquí Catalunya on SER Catalunya, Clua revealed that Netflix will not be moving ahead with a second season. Translated to English, he said: “I can already tell you that there won’t be a second season of Smiley, but there will be other things that I can’t say right now.”
Special (2019–2021)
Cast: Ryan O’Connell, Jessica Hecht, Punam Patel, Marla Mindelle, Augustus Prew, Patrick Fabian
Based on Ryan O’Connell’s part-memoir, part-manifesto I’m Special: And Other Lies We Tell Ourselves, this Jim Parsons-produced series stars O’Connell as a gay man living with mild cerebral palsy who decided to decides to rewrite his identity as an accident victim and finally go after the life he wants. Following two well-received eight-episode seasons, Special came to an end in 2021. It received four nominations at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, one for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series, and three for the performances of O’Connell, Jessica Hecht and Punam Patel.
Tales of the City (2019)
Cast: Laura Linney, Elliot Page, Paul Gross, Murray Bartlett, Barbara Garrick, Charlie Barnett
Netflix’s 10-episode revival of the iconic queer series depicts Mary Ann (Linney) as she returns home to San Francisco, where she’s reunited with her daughter and ex-husband Brian 20 years after leaving them for her career. Recurring cast members include Bob the Drag Queen (RuPaul’s Drag Race) as burlesque club manager Ida Best; Jen Richards (Her Story) as a young Anna Madrigal; and Daniela Vega (A Fantastic Woman) as trans woman Ysela, who plays a pivotal role in Anna’s life.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (2023-present)
Cast: Xander Boger, Vanessa Papa, Lexi Goldberg, Raelyn Cheung-Sutton, Yoly Rojas, Mal Wright, Mildred Bustillo, Tiff Der, Sam Mark, Aussie Chau
Sadly, the dating/reality format is still crammed with the heterosexual likes of Love Island, Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind, so when we’re finally blessed with their rainbow-coloured equivalents, it’s important to celebrate them. The series, dubbed a “social experiment”, features couples on the verge of marriage who have eight weeks to decide if they want to get married or split for good. Couples are split up, choose new partners and move in with them for three weeks. The hetero version was already bedlam, so imagine how it fared with five queer couples? Moments that stick out are as follows: the fingering fiasco between Raelyn and Vanessa; Aussie’s inability to communicate with Mildred; Xander and Yoly’s whirlwind romance; and the entire cast’s (rather confusing) hatred of so-called “villain” Vanessa (she really didn’t deserve that level of hate, sorry!). Sequel, when?
The Umbrella Academy (2019–2024)
Cast: Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Mary J. Blige, Kate Walsh, Cameron Britton, John Magaro
An adaptation of the comic book series of the same name, which was created by My Chemical Romance star Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá, The Umbrella Academy follows a dysfunctional family of superpowered beings who reunite after their father’s mysterious death. Upon release, the series received praise from fans and critics for the cast’s performances and visual effects. The second season was met with further acclaim for exploring topics such as racism, sexism and homophobia, while the third was lauded for how it handles the transition of Elliot Page’s character Viktor Hargreeves. The fourth and final season… let’s not.
Young Royals (2021-2024)
Cast: Edvin Ryding, Omar Rudberg, Malte Gårdinger, Frida Argento, Pernilla August
Swedish teen drama Young Royals has taken the internet and LGBTQIA+ community by storm. Set in the fictional elite boarding school Hillerska, the show follows Prince Wilhelm of Sweden (Edvin Ryding) as he finally gets an opportunity to explore his true self and find out what kind of life he really wants. Wilhelm starts dreaming of a future filled with freedom and unconditional love after falling for fellow student, Simon Eriksson (Omar Rudberg), which is far away from his royal obligations. But when he unexpectedly becomes next in line for the throne, his dilemma is heightened as he has to make a choice between love and duty.