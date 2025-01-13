The best LGBTQ+ shows on Netflix, from Heartstopper to Black Doves

Remember when LGBTQIA+ characters were the sidekick? The stereotypical white cis gay who popped up in a recurring capacity for comedic effect? Or if they were the central character, their sexuality would be downplayed and scenes of intimacy would be non-existent? Yeah, we’ll admit: we don’t really miss those days. No shade to some of these characters of course, because a lot of them paved the way for the positive queer representation we see today.

As of 2024, however, representation for the LGBTQIA+ community on television has never been better and it’s futile to deny Netflix’s role in this. Futile! Over the past few years, the streamer has built a reputation as one of the most inclusive sources for content, whether it’s originals such as Heartstopper, Young Royals and Glamorous, to network classics like American Horror Story, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Schitt’s Creek. Netflix boasts a plethora of incredible LGBTQIA+ comedies, dramas and thrillers, so we’ve rounded up some of the best that you can stream right now.