Tom Daley fans are ‘losing their minds’ over his new Adidas swim collection

“Obsessed”, “you’re so hot”, and various heart eyes and fire emojis are just a few of the many relatable, and NSFW, fan reactions to Tom Daley’s new swimwear campaign.

On 15 July, the beloved Olympic athlete announced his brand new knitted-inspired swim collection with Adidas.

“I wanted this collection to be fun, expressive and allow people to celebrate their individuality. Whether it’s competing, training, exercising or playing – the water is a space for everyone,” he said in a statement.

“My love for knitting is well-publicised, but I hope everyone will agree that we have used that design inspiration to create a unique fashion-forward look that people will feel equally confident wearing in and out of the water.”

To mark their new partnership, the clothing company shared a handful of promotional photos featuring Daley and other models wearing the four-piece collection.

In one shot, the talented athlete stands in a locker room shower while wearing a pair of his multi-coloured and very tiny swim briefs.

Another snapshot features Daley executing a dive, which shows off his extremely fit legs and back.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by adidas UK (@adidasuk)

A third photo sees the former Drag Race UK guest judge delivering a Superman pose in the aforementioned swim briefs while wearing a pair of arm floaties.

Naturally, the promotional campaign has been a hit with fans, who flocked to Adidas UK’s Instagram comment section to share their reactions.

One person wrote, “killer legs,” with another fan commenting, “You are a spectacle,” alongside a heart-eye emoji.

In addition to the various thirsty comments, some fans begged Daley to expand the availability of his swim collection to countries other than the UK.

“We need the speedo in the US! @tomdaley,” one commentator exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)

Another fan from Mexico echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Please, have available in [Mexico] the briefs. They’re amazing!”

As of this writing, Daley and Adidas have not confirmed if the swimwear line will be made available internationally.

Lastly, the 31-year-old talent treated fans to more steamy content when he shared a behind-the-scenes video explaining each piece in the collection, which he filmed wearing his skimpy new swim brief.

Since Daley retired from diving, he has continued to make waves in the design sphere, having recently introduced The Knotty List, a creative project where he uses his knitting skills to create bespoke garments for high-profile clients in the entertainment industry.

Notable examples include custom designs for stars like Sharon Stone, who has publicly lauded Daley’s work.