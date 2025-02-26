Bottoms’ Ayo Edebiri to write screenplay for A24’s new Barney film adaptation

Ayo Edebiri has been tapped to write the screenplay for the new Barney film adaptation.

According to various reports, the Bottoms star is also in talks to star in the project.

A24 and Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya’s production company 59% are developing the film in partnership with Mattel Films.

As of writing, additional details for the project are being kept under wraps.

The upcoming adaptation of the popular Barney & Friends children’s series has been in the works for over six years – with it first being announced in 2019.

“Working with Daniel Kaluuya will enable us to take a completely new approach to Barney that will surprise audiences and subvert expectations, Mattel Films boss Robbie Brenner told Deadline at the time.

“The project will speak to the nostalgia of the brand in a way that will resonate with adults while entertaining today’s kids.”

Since its initial announcement, Mattel Films has shared an array of minor updates on the upcoming movie.

In July 2023, studio exec Kevin McKeon told The New Yorker that the Barney film would lean more into “the millennial angst of the property rather than fine-tuning” it for kids.

“It’s really a play for adults. Not that it’s R-rated, but it’ll focus on some of the trials and tribulations of being thirtysomething, growing up with Barney––just the level of disenchantment within the generation,” he added.

A few months later, the CEO of Mattel, Ynon Kriez, stated that the untitled Barney project would not “be an odd movie.”

“It’s too early to be specific, but I can tell you we are taking a fresh approach that will be fun, entertaining and culturally oriented,” he told Semafor.

While we’ll have to wait for Edebiri’s new take on the iconic purple dinosaur, The Bear star will have plenty of content for fans to consume in the meantime.

On 14 March, Edebiri’s new psychological thriller Opus will make its way to theatres in the US.

Directed and written by Mark Anthony Green, the A24 film follows Ariel Ecton (Edebiri), a young journalist who gets invited to the mysterious remote compound of Alfred Moretti (John Malkovich), a legendary pop star who has been out of the public eye for 30 years.

The synopsis adds: “Surrounded by the star’s cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.”

Edebiri is also starring in Queer director Luca Guadagino’s new drama, After The Hunt – which is slated for a limited release in October.

Lastly, the 29-year-old will be reprising her roles as Missy Foreman-Greenwald and Sydney Adamu in Big Mouth season eight and The Bear season four, respectively.