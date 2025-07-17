“Giving myself grace”: Drag Race’s Ilona Verley shares health update after near-fatal accident

Canada’s Drag Race star Ilona Verely has shared an update on their recovery after being injured in a serious car crash.

Back in June, the season one contestant was involved in a near-fatal collision that left them with multiple injuries – including a bone-deep laceration across the forehead into the upper nose, a dislocated jaw, a broken nose, a fractured spine and severe abrasions across the entire left side of their face.

“This past week, I almost lost my life, I’m really scared & traumatised about what the future holds,” Ilona revealed on Instagram at the time.

“I’m so thankful to my dear sister @kikiwannakaikai for working with my mom @sandiverley to put this @gofundmeca together to help with my recovery.

“Any support financially or via sharing is so appreciated from the bottom of my heart, I am so thankful to be a member of so many incredible communities who have raised me, now I ask please help me heal.”

Since sharing the heartbreaking news, Ilona has been showered with support from fans and their drag peers, raising over $20,000 (CAD) of their $24k goal on GoFundMe.

On July 15, the Two-Spirit drag talent took to Instagram to reflect on their recovery journey and how their life had “changed forever.”

“It’s been really hard learning how to live in an injured body, I am a mentally strong person which has my mind feeling okay most days which makes it hard to remember my body isn’t there yet,” they wrote. “I’m learning to give myself grace and be patient with my inability to do most things.”

Ilona went on to reveal some of the improvements they have made since the accident, like being able to walk and sit up without major pain and the majority of the full-body bruising clearing up.

“Starting to see parts of my face come back has been exciting (with a lot of makeup I’ve been able to make myself look half decent) (apart from the broken nose and insane texture / raising in my forehead fml,” they continued.

Towards the end of their post, the 35-year-old talent expressed their appreciation for all the love and support they have received from fans, adding that they have “been sleeping A LOT, and don’t have much capacity to reply to DM’s.”

“I just want to be honest on that so no one thinks I’m ignoring them, the out pouring of constant support has been so incredible but far beyond my current ability to keep up with fully,“ they said.

“Thank you all for donating to and sharing my GoFundMe, having that type of support has made this process smoother than I could imagine and I am forever great full to all who have made this recovery something I haven’t had to fear.

“The last week or so I have been feeling more like a human and less like a patient with small outings and a couple trips home to spend time in my own space and to update my wardrobe at my mama’s!“

Since sharing their health update, Ilona has received even more support from fans and their Drag Race franchise peers, like their Canada’s Drag Race season one sister Scarlett Bobo.

“SO PROUD OF YOU SISTER! You’ve got this sissy,“ Scarlett wrote.“

Drag Race UK season four winner Danny Beard echoed similar sentiments, commenting: “Sending you lots of love sister.

Pixie Polite added: “Good to see you on the road to healing.“

Ilona made their Drag Race debut in the inaugural season of Canada’s Drag Race, where they placed sixth and became the first Two-Spirit queen to compete on the Canadian series and the second in the expansive franchise.

We hope for a continued speedy recovery for Ilona.